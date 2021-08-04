TOM MORELLO Teams Up With BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN And EDDIE VEDDER For Cover Of AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell'

Tom Morello world premiered the debut song from his new album "The Atlas Underground Fire" today on six SiriusXM channels.

The RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist's cover of "Highway To Hell" featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder first aired on SiriusXM's Lithium, E Street Radio, Pearl Jam Radio, Turbo, Classic Rewind and Ozzy's Boneyard channels earlier today.

"The Atlas Underground Fire" features additional collaborations with BRING ME THE HORIZON, PHANTOGRAM, Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner, Grandson and more.

Morello's cover of "Highway To Hell" (courtesy of SiriusXM) can be streamed below.

Tom said about the cover: "Our version of 'Highway To Hell' pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, bringing this legendary song into the future. One of the greatest rock 'n' roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock 'n' roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night."

"The Atlas Underground Fire" will be released on October 15 via Mom + Pop Music.

Speaking about "The Atlas Underground Fire", which was recorded during the coronavirus pandemic, Morello said: "During lockdown I had no access to an engineer so I had to record all of the guitar parts on the voice memo of my phone. This seemed like an outrageous idea but it lead to a freedom in creativity in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts.

"This record was a life raft in a difficult time that allowed me to find new ways of creating new global artistic connections that helped transform a time of fear and anxiety into one of musical expression and rocking jams."

"The Atlas Underground Fire" track listing:

01. Harlem Hellfighter

02. Highway To Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

03. Let's Get The Party Started (featuring BRING ME THE HORIZON)

04. Driving To Texas (featuring Phantogram)

05. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

06. Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

07. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

08. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

09. Night Witch (featuring phem)

10. Charmed I'm Sure (featuring Protohype)

11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of REFUSED)

12. On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)

Tom previously covered the AC/DC classic "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" for the 2018 protest compilation "Appleseed's 21st Anniversary: Roots And Branches".

Morello hosts SiriusXM's "Tom Morello's Radio Comandante", a weekly show dedicated to a new musical theme which airs on a SiriusXM channel that suits the current show's theme. Additionally, listeners can hear Morello's "One Man Revolution" on SiriusXM's Lithium channel, as well as SiriusXM's original podcast "Tom Morello's Maximum Firepower" available on the SiriusXM app. Listeners can also tune in to Morello's three SiriusXM channels Tom Morello's Battle Hymns Radio, Tom Morello's Heavy Metal Happy Hour Radio and Tom Morello's Riffs, Rhymes & Rebellion Radio.

