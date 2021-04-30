TOM MORELLO Collaborates With PUSSY RIOT On 'Weather Strike' Single

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello has collaborated with the Russian feminist protest punk collective PUSSY RIOT on a new single, "Weather Strike". A lyric video was for the track, directed by filmmaker Ksti Hu, can be seen below.

In a statement, Morello said: "PUSSY RIOT is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time. Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honor to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track 'Weather Strike'."

PUSSY RIOT co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova added: "Both for Tom and me, politics have been always closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Möbius strip. It's an honor to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, respected, when I work with Tom, I feel that we're forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades.

"'Weather Strike' is a dreamy, utopian track for me, we loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice, and also I sing about my dream to turn the main FSB (ex-KGB) building into an immersive museum where we're going to learn about dark moments of Russian history — I'll make it happen when Putin is no longer in power."

PUSSY RIOT, which will release its debut album later in 2021, has made countless mainstream news headlines for its radical protest actions, which often target President Vladimir Putin's policies. The group rose to worldwide fame after a protest in Moscow's Cathedral Of Christ The Savior in February 2012.

