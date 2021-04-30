TOM MORELLO Collaborates With PUSSY RIOT On 'Weather Strike' Single

April 30, 2021 0 Comments

TOM MORELLO Collaborates With PUSSY RIOT On 'Weather Strike' Single

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello has collaborated with the Russian feminist protest punk collective PUSSY RIOT on a new single, "Weather Strike". A lyric video was for the track, directed by filmmaker Ksti Hu, can be seen below.

In a statement, Morello said: "PUSSY RIOT is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time. Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honor to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track 'Weather Strike'."

PUSSY RIOT co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova added: "Both for Tom and me, politics have been always closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Möbius strip. It's an honor to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, respected, when I work with Tom, I feel that we're forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades.

"'Weather Strike' is a dreamy, utopian track for me, we loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice, and also I sing about my dream to turn the main FSB (ex-KGB) building into an immersive museum where we're going to learn about dark moments of Russian history — I'll make it happen when Putin is no longer in power."

PUSSY RIOT, which will release its debut album later in 2021, has made countless mainstream news headlines for its radical protest actions, which often target President Vladimir Putin's policies. The group rose to worldwide fame after a protest in Moscow's Cathedral Of Christ The Savior in February 2012.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).