TOM MORELLO Collaborates With BRING ME THE HORIZON On 'Let's Get The Party Started'

Rock and roll icon and two-time Grammy winner Tom Morello has released the third single off his highly anticipated album, "The Atlas Underground Fire". The track "Let's Get The Party Started" is a collaboration with BRING ME THE HORIZON.

Tom says: "BRING ME THE HORIZON is really the current standard-bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for them for that.

"I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before. This song was written on three continents — Oli [lead singer Oliver Sykes] was in Brazil, Jordan [Fish, keyboardist] was in England and then I was here in L.A. It was a real United Nations of metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit. This song also has one of my favorite guitar solos that I've played in quite a while, as I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track."

Morello — co-founder of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE and PROPHETS OF RAGE — will release "The Atlas Underground Fire" on October 15 via Mom + Pop Music. Last month, Morello dropped the album's second single, "Driving To Texas", featuring Phantogram. The album's first single is the classic AC/DC rock anthem "Highway To Hell" featuring Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. Featuring an acclaimed cast of collaborators including Chris Stapleton, Sama' Abdulhadi, phem, Mike Posner, Damian Marley and more, Morello's immense guitar playing will be on full display taking the instrument into the future and forging an alternative/rock/electronic sound with all-time legends and cutting-edge firebrands.

Morello is widely known as a barrier-breaking guitarist who continues to push the limits and prove the transformative power of music. Throughout his acclaimed career he has collaborated with everyone from WU-TANG CLAN to Johnny Cash. On "The Atlas Underground Fire", as he did on 2018's "The Atlas Underground", Morello took a path into new sonic territory with the project's breadth of talented collaborators, transforming his sound. With his guitar leading the way, he continues to create a powerful combination of different genres.

"The Atlas Underground Fire" track listing:

01. Harlem Hellfighter

02. Highway To Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

03. Let's Get The Party Started (featuring BRING ME THE HORIZON)

04. Driving To Texas (featuring Phantogram)

05. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

06. Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

07. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

08. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

09. Night Witch (featuring phem)

10. Charmed I'm Sure (featuring Protohype)

11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of REFUSED)

12. On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama' Abdulhadi)

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

