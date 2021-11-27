TOM MORELLO And ACE FREHLEY To Perform At ALICE COOPER's 19th Annual 'Christmas Pudding' Concert

November 27, 2021 0 Comments

TOM MORELLO And ACE FREHLEY To Perform At ALICE COOPER's 19th Annual 'Christmas Pudding' Concert

Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), Ace Frehley (KISS), Ed Roland (COLLECTIVE SOUL) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY) are among the musicians who will take part in Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding on Saturday, December 4 at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Alice will also perform at the event, along with members of his touring band with the exception of guitarist Nita Strauss. According to Arizona Republic, Alice's wife Sheryl Cooper, a choreographer and dance instructor who sings and dances in her husband's shows, will dance at Pudding.

Proceeds from Alice Cooper's 19th annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser directly benefit the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs for teens 12-20 at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers.

"As always, Solid Rock is putting together a show with new and classic headliners. The uniqueness of this concert is that you'll never see this caliber and variety of artists on the same stage again," said Alice Cooper. "Come join our ultimate Christmas party and help support the teens at The Rock Teen Center!"

There will also be performances from the Solid Rock Dancers, The Bucket Brigade, and the winners of this year's "Proof Is In The Pudding" musical talent search, Alice's own version of "American Idol".

Christmas Pudding didn't take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fore more information, go to this location.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).