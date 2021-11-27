TOM MORELLO And ACE FREHLEY To Perform At ALICE COOPER's 19th Annual 'Christmas Pudding' Concert

Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), Ace Frehley (KISS), Ed Roland (COLLECTIVE SOUL) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY) are among the musicians who will take part in Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding on Saturday, December 4 at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Alice will also perform at the event, along with members of his touring band with the exception of guitarist Nita Strauss. According to Arizona Republic, Alice's wife Sheryl Cooper, a choreographer and dance instructor who sings and dances in her husband's shows, will dance at Pudding.

Proceeds from Alice Cooper's 19th annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser directly benefit the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs for teens 12-20 at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers.

"As always, Solid Rock is putting together a show with new and classic headliners. The uniqueness of this concert is that you'll never see this caliber and variety of artists on the same stage again," said Alice Cooper. "Come join our ultimate Christmas party and help support the teens at The Rock Teen Center!"

There will also be performances from the Solid Rock Dancers, The Bucket Brigade, and the winners of this year's "Proof Is In The Pudding" musical talent search, Alice's own version of "American Idol".

Christmas Pudding didn't take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

