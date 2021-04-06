TOM MORELLO Added To 'Set Break' Livestream Event On Calling Awareness To Mental Health Crisis In Music Industry

April 6, 2021 0 Comments

On April 10, Backline will host "Set Break", its first-ever livestream fundraiser on The Relix Channel, exclusively on Twitch — featuring live performances from all over the world, public service announcements from music industry professionals, and immersive wellness experiences.

Following the initial announcement, the non-profit organization, which connects music industry professionals with mental health and wellness resources, has added musical performances from OLD DOMINION, Wyclef Jean and Jerry Wonda (THE FUGEES), Bailey Bryan, FRUITION's Mimi Naja, Phoffman of GREENSKY BLUEGRASS, Souleye, and a DJ set from VACATIONER's Kenny Vasoli. Additionally, there will be special appearances from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, as well as Lily Cornell Silver, mental health advocate and daughter of Chris Cornell, KHRUANGBIN frontwoman Laura Leezy, famed photographer Danny Clinch, and YOLA.

This new wave of talent joins a genre-spanning lineup that includes Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, DAWES, BLACK PUMAS, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir and WOLF BROS, Ben Folds, Oteil Burbridge, LOS LOBOS, Michael Franti, K. Flay, GALACTIC, AMERICAN AUTHORS, Larkin Poe, Deer Tick, DJ Millie, and a chorus of voices calling out for increased access to mental health and wellness support services for the music industry.

To further present an opportunity for collective healing for all those affected by the last year's closures of the live events industry, "Set Break" will include immersive wellness experiences from Wanderlust, Breathwrk, The Big Quiet, and Meditation Studio by Muse.

"Set Break" will also feature experiences from Backline partners Black Mental Health Alliance, National Independent Venue Association, and Tour Health Research Initiative (THRIV), who will be debuting the findings from the largest study on tour professionals.

"Set Break" is a free event, but there will be many opportunities to donate and support the mental health of the music industry. In addition to benefiting Backline, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Crew Nation, Live Nation's global relief fund for live music crews, and Sweet Relief's Mental Health Fund, which provides financial assistance to music industry workers seeking therapy and other forms of mental health care, who may otherwise be struggling to make ends meet. Fans can even turn their physical activity into charitable donations by signing up for wellness app Sweatcoin anytime before the event.

Partners on the event include fan-to-fan ticket exchange platform Lyte, production company Club House Global, Dayglo Presents, and Recovery 2.0.

Backline is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources — streamlining access to a network of trusted organizations and care providers that truly understand this line of work.

Life in this industry can be incredibly isolating and difficult; Backline provides a safe, private, and immediate place to go for help. Available for free to artists, managers, agents, crew, producers, labels, and their families, Backline programs offer case management, support groups, and wellness programs to meet the needs of this unique community.

