TOM KEIFER Wasn't Really Surprised To See MÖTLEY CRÜE Reneging On 'Cessation Of Touring' Agreement

CINDERELLA frontman Tom Keifer says that he wasn't particularly surprised to see MÖTLEY CRÜE reneging on its infamous "cessation of touring" contract.

After vowing in 2015 never to play together again, CRÜE announced last December that they will be touring in 2020 with fellow hard rock veterans DEF LEPPARD and POISON.

"That's very common," Tom told Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio in a new intervew. "I think people want to say, 'Enough's enough. I've had enough of this.' It can really be a grind, touring constantly. But then I think you get off the road for a while and you get the itch again. So, I would imagine when they made that decision that they meant it, and then they got off the road and got the itch. So, in one sense, that was a surprise, but not really."

Asked if he will go see the CRÜE/LEPPARD tour, Tom said: "I think we're on the road when they're in town; if I remember correctly, we are. So, I don't know. We have a lot of dates that are being booked right now. We're gonna be announcing our tour stuff very soon here, so we're gonna have a pretty busy year. We'll see if our paths cross out there on a day off, maybe."

"The Stadium Tour", featuring CRÜE, LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, will kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

Keifer is rumored to be joining forces with RATT, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER for a U.S. tour this summer.

Keifer's sophomore solo album, "Rise", was released in September via Cleopatra Records. The CINDERELLA frontman was joined on the disc by his #keiferband — Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers.

Although CINDERELLA hasn't released a new studio album since 1994's "Still Climbing", the band started playing sporadic shows again in 2010 but has been largely inactive for the last few years while Keifer has toured as a solo artist.

