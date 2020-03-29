TOM KEIFER Releases #EndCovid19 Version Of 'Rise' Video

March 29, 2020 0 Comments

TOM KEIFER Releases #EndCovid19 Version Of 'Rise' Video

CINDERELLA frontman Tom Keifer has released a special #EndCovid19 version of the video for the title track of his second solo album, "Rise". The clip, which was created by Joshua Smith, can be seen below.

In a message accompanying the video, Tom wrote: "Our world may be falling but these turbulent times will pass and we will rise. #TogetherApart we will #EndCovid19 #humanspirit Love you all...Please stay safe, healthy & keep the faith".

The "Rise" LP was released last September via Cleopatra Records. The disc's title track was written by Tom Keifer, Savannah Keifer with Keifer and Shawna Thompson of THOMPSON SQUARE.

Tom previously stated about the "Rise" song: "The last line of the second verse of 'Rise', 'Won't be the last time… I'm gonna rise,' sums up a simple truth. Along with all the beautiful good times and highs we are blessed with in life, there will always be those unexpected lows we have to pull ourselves up from over and over. That's the very heart of what the song is about. As much of the entire album's lyrics speak to finding strength in those times of adversity, we felt the song was the perfect title track."

Keifer went on to say: "As a band, we have experienced so many of the amazing gifts life can bring, but have also walked each other through some very hard times. I think that's why 'Rise' was such a natural, effortless record for us to make. All of the life we have shared together has created a bond that is in the grooves of this record. Each member of the band brought something special to the energy of 'Rise'. It is a truly collaborative creation."

Keifer's #keiferband consists of Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers.

Tom is scheduled to join forces with RATT, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER for "The Big Rock Summer Tour" this year. The trek is slated to kick off on June 3 in Farmingville, New York and conclude on September 19 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Tammy Vega

RISE #EndCovid19 #keiferband RISE

Our world may be falling but these
turbulent times will pass and we will rise.
#TogetherApart we will #EndCovid19 #humanspirit
Love you all...Please stay safe, healthy & keep the faith ??
Video ? by Joshua Smith -> [email protected]
#keiferband -RISE+

Posted by Tom Keifer (Official) on Saturday, March 28, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).