Toilet Shaped Like METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Acquired By Danish Museum

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum in Denmark has acquired the toilet a heavy metal musician and visual artist from Tampa, Florida sculpted to look like METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich.
The artist known as Prince Midnight donated the toilet to Ripley Entertainment, which will soon be shipped to the Ripley's "odditorium" in Copenhagen, where it will go on permanent display.
Although some people have interpreted the Ulrich toilet as an insult, Prince Midnight insists that is "absolutely not the case."
"This toilet was built by a METALLICA super fan," he told the Tampa Bay Times. "They wrote the first songs that meant something to me."
Prince Midnight said he chose to depict Ulrich in toilet form because Lars "as the drummer, is usually depicted sitting.
"I could have done a urinal with [frontman] James [Hetfield]," he added, "but that's not where the creative spirit was leading me."
In a separate interview with Creative Loafing, Prince Midnight said that the toilet was his way to honor not just Ulrich but others who have inspired him, like painter Marcel Duchamp, sculptor Claes Oldenburg and performance artist Terence Koh.
"I could have painted a picture or made a traditional sculpture, but no one would have even noticed, and really, that's not the kind of art and performance I do," he said. "The first band I ever loved was METALLICA. I even went to see them a couple years ago with LAMB OF GOD, so the passion hasn't waned."
METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo has apparently approved of the toilet, saying in an interview after he was surprised with a picture of Prince Midnight's creation: "Oh my god! You're kidding. This is incredible, how come I didn't see this? This is a work of art. I want one. Where can I buy em?... I'm sure [Lars will] hear about this when I see him."
Born in Gentofte, Denmark, on December 26, 1963, Lars is the son of the Danish musician, filmmaker and former tennis pro Torben Ulrich, who turned 93 in October.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).