TODD LA TORRE 'Really Appreciates' The Greatness Of First Five QUEENSRŸCHE Albums

In a new interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, Todd La Torre, who has fronted QUEENSRŸCHE for nearly a decade, was asked how his appreciation of the band's music has changed now that his is also one of its curators. He responded (hear audio below): "I don't know that it has changed. I think that I have a unique perspective in that as a fan of the band before I joined the band, I think I have a good gauge for what the audience appreciates and really wants to hear from QUEENSRŸCHE. There were many years where the band's sound changed, and so being in the band, I really appreciate the greatness of especially those first five records that the band did and getting to know the people and the personalities that were behind those creations. But I don't know that I appreciate it much more, because just good music is good music. I just think I have a different perspective, moving forward, as to what QUEENSRŸCHE fans love and wanna hear as we create new music."

The original lineup of QUEENSRŸCHE — singer Geoff Tate, guitarists Chris DeGarmo and Michael Wilton, bassist Eddie Jackson and drummer Scott Rockenfield — achieved multi-platinum success with its 1990 album "Empire", which included the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit "Silent Lucidity". QUEENSRŸCHE underwent several lineup changes in the last 25 years, the most notable one being when then-CRIMSON GLORY vocalist Todd La Torre replaced Tate in 2012.

To date, QUEENSRŸCHE has released three studio albums with La Torre: "Queensrÿche" (2013), "Condition Hüman" (2015) and "The Verdict" (2019). Currently the band is writing new material for a fourth release for Century Media Records.

Todd's debut solo album, "Rejoice In The Suffering", was released on February 5 via Rat Pak Records. Todd created the LP with his songwriting partner Craig Blackwell and producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris.

La Torre joined his first band BLACKWELL as the drummer, performing in high school talent shows and entering into the club rock music scene in Tampa Bay, Florida. In 2009, Todd was suggested to CRIMSON GLORY guitarist Jon Drenning by a mutual friend to help with some vocal rehearsals in preparation for a CRIMSON GLORY memorial concert. This would pave the way for more collaborations with the band, with Toddeventually joining CRIMSON GLORY as the group's new vocalist. La Torre was the lead singer for CRIMSON GLORY from late 2010 until resigned from the band in early 2013.

