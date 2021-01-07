TIMO TOLKKI's INFINITE VISIONS Calls It Quits After Failing To Meet Its Crowdfunding Goal For Debut Album

INFINITE VISIONS, the band formed by ex-STRATOVARIUS guitarist and songwriter Timo Tolkki, has has called it quits after failing to raise sufficient funds to record its debut album.

The group said in a statement: "Unfortunately, as INFINITE VISIONS did not meet its crowdfunding goal there will be no album and the band will not continue. As a farewell to the fans, INFINITE VISIONS are posting the five songs that were recorded for their demo, including two unreleased songs, 'Dangerous' and 'Voice Of Tomorrow' (Erik Kraemer pre-production vocal demo). Some 'bonus tracks' are also included: the keyboard demo by Jimmy Pitts for 'Dangerous' and the unmixed drum tracks by Pawel Jaroszewicz for 'Voice Of Tomorrow'."

Tolkki said that his plan is to release what would have been INFINITE VISIONS' debut LP, "Union Magnetica", as his new solo album, "perhaps" with guest vocalists like Elize Ryd (AMARANTHE), Sharon Den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION), Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X) and Rob Rock (IMPELLITTERI). He said: "My plan is to release this solo album next autumn and tour it worldwide."

Tolkki announced STRATOVARIUS's brakup in April 2008, only to later change his mind and leave the group instead, transferring all rights to his songs and the band name to singer Timo Kotipelto, drummer Jörg Michael and keyboardist Jens Johansson.

In his autobiography, 2010's "Loneliness Of A Thousand Years", Tolkki described in detail his tumultuous childhood, his battle with a debilitating psychosis, and the philosophies that shape much of his deep thinking and views on the world.

