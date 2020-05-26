TIMO TOLKKI's INFINITE VISIONS Adds Ex-STRATOVARIUS Bassist JARI KAINULAINEN

INFINITE VISIONS, the new band formed by ex-STRATOVARIUS guitarist Timo Tolkki, has announced that Timo's longtime STRATOVARIUS bandmate Jari Kainulainen has joined the lineup as bassist.
Timo states: "I would like to welcome my old friend Jari Kainulainen to INFINITE VISIONS. Having played and toured with him makes me really happy and lucky. Jari Kainulainen is the best bass player in the world for me. I cannot wait for the tours!"
Jari was in STRATOVARIUS from 1993 through 2005, recording and touring behind such classic albums as "Episode", "Visions", "Infinite" and "Elements". Jari is also the bassist of MASTERPLAN.
The INFINITE VISIONS lineup is rounded out by Timo on guitar, Jorge Segersbol (ANCESTRAL DAWN) on vocals and Jimmy Pitts (ETERNITY'S END) on keyboards, with the drummer to be revealed early next month. The band is currently in the midst of recording a five-song demo to be presented to labels worldwide.
The debut album by INFINITE VISIONS will be titled "Union Magnetica" and feature 10 songs, including "Voice Of Tomorrow", "You Rock My World", "Sonata Black", "Dangerous" and "Infinite Visions". The disc will be recorded at the end of 2020, with plans to tour for the album when it is released next year, and to perform at festivals as well in 2021.
