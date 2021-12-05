TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS 'Would Love' To Get Some Breakup Video Requests On CAMEO

Former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens says that he "loves" making videos for Cameo, the online platform that allows fans to buy personalized video messages from celebrities. The 54-year-old vocalist is charging purchasers $40 per video and he is offering a "24-hour delivery." Tim is charging $245 for a video for business use.

Speaking to George Dionne of Metal Express Radio, Owens said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I would love to get some [Cameo requests for videos as a way to] break up with somebody or something like that, or 'I hate you' or any of those. I haven't gotten any of those. They're almost all… [Wishing someone a] happy birthday is, obviously, [a common request] or a happy anniversary — just to cheer people up. Some people have gotten bad news and they want their buddy to be cheered up."

He continued: "It's really fun. I enjoy doing them. I usually do 'em right before or after I walk into the gym, so I'm always in my car and my sweat clothes. But I love doing 'em, and I usually make 'em worth it. Sometimes I realize I'm talking for three or four minutes on these things. If you watch the other ones, they're really quick, and mine just goes forever… I enjoy it, and people get a good one."

The brainchild of founder Steven Galanis, Chicago-based Cameo has been around since 2017. It reportedly features more than 40,000 celebrities — from musicians and actors to drag queens and from YouTubers to Olympic gold medallists — who, for fees from $1 to $2,500, will offer video messages that mention another person by name. Happy birthday messages are common, as are baby announcements, but some celebrities have also recorded messages for Cameo users looking to quit their jobs or ask a potential date to a prom. The price for a video is determined by the celebrity. In 2020 alone, the company fulfilled more Cameos than throughout its four-year history, with Cameos delivered on every continent in the world and it raised over $1 million for worthy nonprofits and causes through its Cameo Cares program.

Owens is currently in a new band called KK'S PRIEST with ex-JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, along with guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

KK'S PRIEST's debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", was released on October 1 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

