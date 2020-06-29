TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Teams Up With TOURNIQUET's TED KIRKPATRICK For Cover Of ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER's 'Gethsemane'

June 29, 2020 0 Comments

TOURNIQUET drummer Ted Kirkpatrick has joined forces with singer Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-JUDAS PRIEST) and keyboardist Bruno Sa (GEOFF TATE) to record a cover of the iconic song "Gethsemane" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1970 smash hit musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". The demanding vocals and range required for the tune have previously been tackled by Ian Gillan, Ted Neeley (1973 film version), Gary Cherone, Sebastian Bach and, most recently, John Legend.

Kirkpatrick says: "'Gethsemane' has been a favorite of mine from the very first time I heard it in the early '70s. I've wanted to cover it for years — and Tim was the first person that came to mind who I knew could truly do it justice. So with the additional talents of Bruno Sa, who layed down the awesome keys and piano, and Aaron Pace (mixing/mastering), here it is — on the 50-year anniversary of its release in 1970. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."

Owens had previously worked with Kirkpatrick and TOURNIQUET, handling the vocals on the band's last album "Gazing At Medusa", which also featured Chris Poland (ex-MEGADETH) on lead guitar.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.

TOURNIQUET is currently working on a new album, due out sometime next year.


