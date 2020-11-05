TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Questions Integrity Of Voting Process: ''American Idol''s Voting Is Fairer Than What's Going On'

Former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens has questioned the integrity of the voting process in the U.S. presidential election, saying "'American Idol''s voting is fairer than what's going on."

Owens, who frequently "likes" tweets that support President Donald Trump's policies and that are derogatory to Democrats, took to the social media platform on Wednesday to write: "So a state now has more votes then [sic] registered voters? Hahaha. I mean it's easy to see what's going on here!"

Tim was apparently referring to the debunked rumor that went viral on social media that Wisconsin had counted more votes (3,239,920) than it had registered voters (3,129,000). On Twitter, a number of people claimed that this was clear evidence of fraud. (According to Wisconsin Elections Commission, there were 3,684,726 active registered voters as of November 1.)

A few hours later, Owens added in a separate tweet: "This is amazing and sad, I mean when American Idol's voting is fairer then [sic] what's going on you know you have a problem".

Last January, Owens told Detroit's WRIF radio station that he is "a middle-of-the-road guy in politics. I don't really talk too much about it," he said. "My Facebook page and my Instagram and Twitter pages aren't filled with it. I don't post about it — I might like something, but I don't post it. I kind of call it common sense — I think whatever is right, I kind of think is right. But, man, when someone thinks you're one way… I'm not joking about it. This never happened in the past. Eight years ago, four years ago, ten years ago, this stuff didn't happen — I get messages wishing death upon my family if I don't believe in their political views. And it's the craziest thing I've ever seen. I've never done that in my life."

Owens weighed in on the U.S. presidential race back in 2016, saying that Trump was perhaps what America needed to move the country forward. Claiming that he wasn't a Democrat or a Republican ("I'm in the middle," he said), Owens explained that he couldn't vote for Hillary Clinton because of "the way they tax people." He went on to say that America "had eight years of really bad" under President Barack Obama and opined that "a lot of American people" were "just trying to figure out something other than what [Obama] was doing."

Back in 2012, Owens revealed in an interview that he was voting for Mitt Romney in that year's election.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band, 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition", before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.

