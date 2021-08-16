TIAMAT And ECLIPSE Members Launch Classic Heavy Metal Band KNIGHTS OF THE REALM

August 16, 2021 0 Comments

TIAMAT And ECLIPSE Members Launch Classic Heavy Metal Band KNIGHTS OF THE REALM

Swedish metallers KNIGHTS OF THE REALM, who feature in their ranks TIAMAT drummer Lars Sköld, will release their self-titled debut album on November 12.

KNIGHTS OF THE REALM is many years of heavy metal experience combined into a pure vicious heavy metal machine. Sköld (a.k.a. Larry "The Hammer" Shield) has toured the globe and recorded with legendary band TIAMAT for as long as he can remember, and is without a shadow of a doubt the band's backbone. Magnus "Megalomangan" Henriksson has been making history with his band ECLIPSE since the end of the 1990s and is a bona fide guitar hero who's both capable of some heavy-duty riffage as well as delivering gorgeous melodies. Marcus Von Boisman (Mean Machine) has been working in the shadows of metal for many years, and played with Swedish bands WINDUPDEADS and STORMEN.

The love for classic heavy metal is the driving force behind KNIGHTS OF THE REALM. The aim from the beginning was to write heavy metal hits that should, or could, have been on the albums they grew up listening to. When the songwriting process began, it was like opening Pandora's box. The overall feeling was that those songs were calling out to be written and to be played, and the band's collective ideas, dreams and experiences merged into something new, something that can hopefully lure a new generation of rockers into that metal club we all love.

The first taste of KNIGHTS OF THE REALM's music, in the form of the music video for the band's debut single "Fields Of Fire", is available below.

"Knights Of The Realm" will be released on CD, LP and digital.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).