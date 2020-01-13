THUNDERSTICK Feat. Former SAMSON And IRON MAIDEN Drummer: New Single Available

Following a series of fantastically well-received live dates last year THUNDERSTICK, with its mesmerizing singer Raven Blackwing, is back with a new single and a return to live shows. Kent's legendary rock venue Leo's Red Lion will be the first to support the release on Saturday, February 8.

British drummer Barry Graham Purkis, better known as Thunderstick, who played with a developing IRON MAIDEN in the seventies and then moved on to SAMSON (being instrumental in finding a very youthful Bruce Dickinson), says: "The band will be touring our eccentric 'anomaly stage show' throughout 2020. For those about to experience us live for the first time, prepare yourself for the journey. We are the 'dark cabaret theatre hooligans' and we will steal your rock and roll hearts."

Adds Blackwing: "I'm very excited about the upcoming release. It'll be my first THUNDERSTICK recordings. I was given so much love and support throughout my first year with the band, we thought a 'limited-edition' reworking of a couple of tracks from the 'Something Wicked This Way Comes' album would be a cool way to say thank you. My own particular milestone. It also sets the scene for the band's very first live album 'Something Wicked This Way Came… Thunderstick Live In France'. I hope that our fans enjoy both. Luv Raven xx."

The single features the tracks "Go Sleep With The Enemy" and "I Close My Eyes", which will be familiar to fans, reworked for the unique voice of Raven Blackwing. The single is available in both CD and digital formats.

Charismatic Raven Blackwing will lead her thunderous bandmates Vinny Konrad (guitar), Lee Quenby (guitar), Rex Thunderbolt (bass) and the legendary Thunderstick (drums) on a series of European dates throughout the year. U.K. festivals Breaking Bands on May 25 and Cornwall Rocks on November 20 have now been confirmed, with many more to be announced. A new live album, "Something Wicked This Way Came - Thunderstick Live In France", is set for release in March on Roulette, followed by a brand new studio album currently being recorded for release in July.

Best known for his time with SAMSON and early IRON MAIDEN, Barry Purkis has been the legendary icon for the NWOBHM (New Wave Of British Heavy Metal) scene since the late 1970s. His eponymously named band, renowned for its female-fronted power rock and theatricality, has a considerable heritage. The band played live and recorded for six years both in the U.K. and in the United States throughout the 1980s until playing their last gig in October 1986. Then in 2016, former lead vocalist Jodee Valentine tragically died following a five-year battle with early onset Alzheimer's. In recognition of Jodee's memory, Barry decided to record some songs that Jodee had performed live. This became the "Something Wicked This Way Comes" album, the first new THUNDERSTICK product in over 30 years. It was released in July 2017 to enthusiastic reviews worldwide.

Barry says: "It was never my intention to put a performing band together, but in light of the positive encouragement I received and much deliberation, a new THUNDERSTICK was formed. Staying true to its theatrical recognition, we have been gathering momentum once more amongst the rock fraternity. The next chapter in this amazing story is ready for the writing."


