THRICE Releases New Single 'Robot Soft Exorcism'

August 11, 2021 0 Comments

THRICE Releases New Single 'Robot Soft Exorcism'

California rock band THRICE has shared its newest single "Robot Soft Exorcism" off the band's upcoming album "Horizons/East". The song grows and lures listeners in with a unique robotic beat that almost seems to be breathing, creating a living rhythm.

The track's title may sound familiar to those who are aware of David Dark. The American author and teacher coined the term in a twitter thread, exploring a metaphor in an attempt to help us distinguish between harmful and destructive systems and those that inhabit and benefit from them. THRICE's singer and lyricist Dustin Kensrue picks up the image and breathes life into it throughout the newly released track. Months back Kensrue and Dark spoke at length on the subject, as well as other topics, on Kensrue's podcast.

"Horizons/East" is available for pre-order now and will be released September 17 digitally and October 8 physically via Epitaph Records. The album exemplifies art as a work of recognition — the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon among others. In this, "Horizons/East" is the rare rock album on which interrelatedness is a theme, painting an adventurous and lush landscape mixed by Scott Evans that the band produced and recorded at their own New Grass Studio.

With the new album, THRICE addresses, with candor and courage, the fragile and awkward arrangements that pass for civilization, while inviting us to dwell more knowingly within our own lives. Without surrendering any of the energy and hard edge of their previous albums, they've given us a profoundly meditative work, which serves as a musical summons to everyday attentiveness.

Some of the writing even began with open-ended challenges that the band laid on themselves like building a song using the quartal chords they found in much of the jazz they loved, or taking the Fibonacci sequence and turning it into a guitar riff.

"Horizons/East" track listing:

01. The Color Of The Sky
02. Scavengers
03. Buried In The Sun
04. Northern Lights
05. Summer Set Fire To The Rain
06. Still Life
07. The Dreamer
08. Robot Soft Exorcism
09. Dandelion Wine
10. Unitive/East

Formed in 1998, the Orange County-based four-piece is widely regarded as one of the most innovative rock bands of its generation.

THRICE features frontman Dustin Kensrue, guitarist Teppei Teranishi, bassist Eddie Breckenridge and drummer Riley Breckenridge.

THRICE will be touring this fall with special guests TOUCHÉ AMORÉ, JIM WARD (appearing at select dates only) and SELF DEFENSE FAMILY.

Photo credit: Matt Vogel



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).