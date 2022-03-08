THRICE Announces U.S. Co-Headlining Tour With BAYSIDE

After a wildly successful past year following the release of its latest album "Horizons/East", California rock band THRICE will embark on a co-headlining tour with punk outfit BAYSIDE. The trek kicks off on June 3 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania and will be visiting cities throughout the United States with special guest ANXIOUS. Pre-sale tickets are available now at Thrice.net. All additional tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

Regarding the upcoming tour, THRICE drummer Riley Breckenridge states: "We had a blast on our 'Horizons/East' headline tour last fall and can't wait to get back on the road with BAYSIDE and ANXIOUS and share more of the record with you all."

Released in September 2021 via Epitaph Records, "Horizons/East" conveys a palpable sense of danger, determination, and possibility. The album exemplifies art as a work of recognition — the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon among others. In this, "Horizons/East" is the rare rock album on which interrelatedness is a theme, painting an adventurous and lush landscape mixed by Scott Evans that the band self-produced and recorded at their own New Grass Studio.

THRICE and BAYSIDE co-headline tour 2022 dates:

June 03 - McKees Rocks, PA - The Roxian Theatre

June 05 - Bethlehem, PA - SteelsStacks

June 06 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

June 08 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

June 09 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

June 12 - New York, NY - Pier 17

June 14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

June 15 - Chicago, IL - Radius

June 16 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

June 17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

June 18 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

June 20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

June 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

To emerge from a global pandemic with a renewed sense of situational awareness, hard won insight, and a new album is the kind of move we've come to expect from THRICE over the last twenty years. With "Horizons/East", Dustin Kensrue and his bandmates address, with candor and courage, the fragile and awkward arrangements that pass for civilization, while inviting us to dwell more knowingly within our own lives. Without surrendering any of the energy and hard edge of their previous albums, they've given us a profoundly meditative work which serves as a musical summons to everyday attentiveness.

Since forming THRICE with guitarist Teppei Teranishi, bassist Eddie Breckenridge, and drummer Riley Breckenridge in 1998, Kensrue has never been one to back down from a mental fight. "Horizons/East" communicates comfort with uncertainty, its uncertainty as the beginning of wonder. Not knowing something for certain can occasion a blossom, an opportunity, as opposed to a dead end. This uncertainty is something the band seems to embrace with their entire career, and especially in their approach to this record, building out their own studio and recording completely on their own, unsure of what exactly they could extract from themselves this time around. THRICE seems ever eager to step out into these spaces unknown to them, unsure of where their feet will land, and the most recent record is no exception.