THRICE Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

June 21, 2021 0 Comments

After a year of no live music, California rock band THRICE is back and hitting the road this fall. The trek will kick off on September 24 in Houston, Texas, and will be visiting cities throughout the United States with special guests TOUCHÉ AMORÉ, JIM WARD (appearing at Texas dates only), and SELF DEFENSE FAMILY. Members of the Alliance can purchase pre-sale tickets now. General tickets go on sale Thursday, June 24 at 12 p.m. local time.

"The sense of community and pure exhilaration of live music is something we've missed dearly over the past year and a half, so we're beyond excited to get back on the road and play shows again," says THRICE drummer Riley Breckenridge. "Sharing the stage with two incredible bands in TOUCHÉ AMORÉ and SELF DEFENSE FAMILY is an honor and a thrill, and having an opportunity to help fill the void we've all felt recently is something we're truly grateful for."

Tour dates:

Sep. 24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse*
Sep. 25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey*
Sep. 26 - Austin, TX - Emos*
Sep. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven
Sep. 29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery
Oct. 01 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
Oct. 02 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!
Oct. 04 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Oct. 05 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Oct. 07 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Oct. 08 -Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
Oct. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Oct. 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Oct. 12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Oct. 13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall
Oct. 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
Oct. 17 - Chicago, IL - Concord
Oct. 18 - Sauget, IL - Pops
Oct. 20 - Denver, CO - Ogden
Oct. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union
Oct. 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland
Oct. 24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Oct. 26 - Berkley, CA - UC Theater
Oct. 27 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Oct. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
Oct. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Oct. 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Formed in 1998, THRICE is widely regarded as one of the most innovative rock bands of its generation. Featuring frontman Dustin Kensrue, guitarist Teppei Teranishi, bassist Eddie Breckenridge and Breckenridge, the Orange County-based four-piece made its debut with the 2000 album "Identity Crisis". With later releases, including the 2003 breakout "The Artist In The Ambulance" and a duo of concept LPs (2007-2008's "The Alchemy Index"), THRICE took a several-year hiatus starting in 2012. Arriving in May 2016, "To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere" proved to be THRICE's most politically minded yet vulnerable work to date. In 2018, the band followed up with its most sonically expansive album so far in its 20-year-history, "Palms". Co-produced by THRICE and Eric Palmquist and mixed by John Congleton, "Palms" encompasses everything from viscerally charged post-hardcore to piano-driven balladry.

Photo credit: Dan Monick

