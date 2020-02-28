Three New OZZY OSBOURNE Songs Appear On This Week's Mainstream Rock National Airplay Chart

Three songs from Ozzy Osbourne's new album, "Ordinary Man", are among this week's 40 most-played songs at American active rock radio — the first time in eight years that an artist has achieved such a feat.

This week's Mainstream Rock National Airplay chart— a Nielsen BDS-ranked tally of the genre's most frequently played songs in the active rock format — sees Osbourne's duet with Elton John, the title track of the new album, debut at No. 34. It joins "Straight To Hell", which drops two spots this week to No. 18, and "Under The Graveyard", which also drops two spots to No. 7. The latter track recently spent six weeks atop the chart.

The last time an artist had three songs on the Mainstream Rock chart simultaneously was in 2016, when three tracks from METALLICA's then-forthcoming "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct" — "Atlas, Rise!" , "Moth Into Flame" and "Hardwired" — were among the format's 40 most-played songs during the same week. The band achieved the same feat in 2008, when the "Death Magnetic" tracks "The Day That Never Comes", "Cyanide" and "My Apocalypse" charted simultaneously.

According to Billboard, "Ordinary Man" marks John's first appearance on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart since 1992, when he appeared on Eric Clapton's "Runaway Train". The 27-year gap is the longest in chart history, breaking the record previously set by QUEEN guitarist Brian May, who experienced a 26-year gap between his 1993 solo song "Driven By You" cracking the chart and his 2019 guest spot on FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's cover of KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND's "Blue On Black".