THREE DAYS GRACE To Release New Single 'So Called Life'

THREE DAYS GRACE's new single, "So Called Life", will arrive on November 29. It will mark the band's first release since THREE DAYS GRACE's cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know", which came out in July 2020.
Earlier this week, THREE DAYS GRACE announced more than a dozen U.S. dates for April and May 2022, including a number of headlining concerts and radio shows as the support act for GODSMACK. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time.
The official music video for THREE DAYS GRACE's version of "Somebody That I Used To Know" was directed by Mike Filsinger.
In 2019, THREE DAYS GRACE extended its record for the most No. 1s in the 38-year history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, with "Right Left Wrong" its 15th No. 1 single on the tally.
"Right Left Wrong" is featured on "Outsider", THREE DAYS GRACE's sixth full-length album and fifth consecutive Top 40-charting LP on the Billboard Top 200.
THREE DAYS GRACE's other No. 1 singles include "Misery Loves My Company", "Chalk Outline", "World So Cold", "Never Too Late", "Just Like You", "Animal", "Pain", "Home" and "Infra-Red".
Hiding lyrics to our new single…here's a start!
Oh gimme something to take the edge off
Something to kick the night off
Something to keep my mind off
This so called life#3DG4LIFE
Pre-save the new music ? https://t.co/Nphz1MY2GX
THANK YOU for all your support ???? pic.twitter.com/kgAWIHPe1n
— Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) November 9, 2021
