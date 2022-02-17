THREE DAYS GRACE Shares New Song 'Neurotic' Featuring LUKAS ROSSI

THREE DAYS GRACE has shared "Neurotic (Ft Lukas Rossi)", the second song off its forthcoming album, "Explosions", which will be out on May 6 via RCA Records. The new track originated as a collaboration between Neil Sanderson of the band and Lukas Rossi of ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA for the side project KING CITY. "Neurotic (Ft Lukas Rossi)" finds THREE DAYS GRACE's lead singer Matt Walst and Rossi dueting on this bludgeoning version teeming with nervous energy.

"We added a THREE DAYS GRACE spin to it," Matt reveals. "Lukas has a great voice, and we match up pretty well." "Everything is about tension and release," adds Neil. "It defines the record."

THREE DAYS GRACE's previous single, "So Called Life", was No. 1 on Mediabase's Active Rock chart and Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart. This was the band's 17th No. 1 song on the Mediabase chart and 16th No. 1 on the Billboard chart, and tied the internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum certified Canadian band with SHINEDOWN for the artist with most #1's on the Billboard chart. The song's music video was directed by Jon Vulpine.

THREE DAYS GRACE recently confirmed tour dates throughout April and May of 2022 in cities including Charleston, Cincinnati, and Madison. BLACK VEIL BRIDES, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ICE NINE KILLS and LILITH CZAR will support THREE DAYS GRACE on select dates, and the band will support GODSMACK in Tampa, Orlando, Newark, Worcester, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis.

"Explosions" track listing:

01. So Called Life

02. I Am The Weapon

03. Neurotic [ft. Lukas Rossi]

04. Lifetime

05. A Scar Is Born

06. Souvenirs

07. No Tomorrow

08. Redemption

09. Champion

10. Chain Of Abuse

11. Someone To Talk To [ft. APOCALYPTICA]

12. Explosions

THREE DAYS GRACE bassist Brad Walst told Jave Patterson of Two Doods Reviews about "So Called Life": "It's a little different. It's a pretty heavy song and definitely full of emotions and frustrations of everyday life. It was actually the first song we wrote on this record, going back almost pre-pandemic. We started jamming, actually, beside Neil's [Sanderson, drums] pool and it turned out really angry. [Laughs] I think it's a great tune. I think the fans are gonna relate to it. And it's gonna be a fun one live, I know that."

Asked how much of THREE DAYS GRACE's upcoming album was inspired by the pandemic, Brad said: "We didn't really direct the songs towards there, but we're a pretty honest band and we like to write about our true emotions and what we're going through. So, naturally, being stuck at home and stuck on Zoom with each other, some pretty emotional songs came out of it. We wrote the first half of the record remotely. We recorded it remotely, which we'd never done. And then we just got back together a couple of months ago and did the rest. But it was interesting, man, and definitely a different vibe. And I think some great songs came out of it."

Prior to the arrival of "So Called Life", THREE DAYS GRACE's most recent release was a cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know", which came out in July 2020. The official music video for THREE DAYS GRACE's version of the track was directed by Mike Filsinger.

THREE DAYS GRACE's other No. 1 singles include "Right Left Wrong", "Misery Loves My Company", "Chalk Outline", "World So Cold", "Never Too Late", "Just Like You", "Animal", "Pain", "Home" and "Infra-Red".

"Right Left Wrong" is featured on "Outsider", THREE DAYS GRACE's sixth full-length album and fifth consecutive Top 40-charting LP on the Billboard Top 200.

