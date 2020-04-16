THREE DAYS GRACE Releases New Music Video For 'Strange Days'

THREE DAYS GRACE, the internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum certified Canadian band, has released the official Take A Bow Productions-directed music video for the song "Strange Days". The track is taken from THREE DAYS GRACE's latest album, "Outsider", which came out in 2018.

"We're excited to share the new music video for 'Strange Days', a song about sticking together, supporting each other and keeping your head up and carrying on during scary and uncertain times," the band said in a statement. "We hope these strange days are over soon and until then please stay safe and look out for one another."

Last year, THREE DAYS GRACE extended its record for the most No. 1s in the 38-year history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, with "Right Left Wrong" its 15th No. 1 single on the tally. With this latest achievement, the band pushed further ahead of runners-up SHINEDOWN and VAN HALEN, each with 13.

"Right Left Wrong" is featured on "Outsider", THREE DAYS GRACE's sixth full-length album and fifth consecutive Top 40-charting LP on the Billboard Top 200.

THREE DAYS GRACE's other No. 1 singles include "Misery Loves My Company", "Chalk Outline", "World So Cold", "Never Too Late", "Just Like You", "Animal", "Pain", "Home" and "Infra-Red".

