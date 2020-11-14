THREE DAYS GRACE Has 'A Few' Songs Written For Next Studio Album

Canadian rockers THREE DAYS GRACE are working on material for the follow-up to 2018's "Outsider" album. Speaking to Kev of the Rockford, Illinois radio station 104.9 The X, singer Matt Walst said (see video below): "We've been just writing and sending ideas around. We polished off a few. We're going song by song. So we're trying to get one song polished off and finished and then moving on to the next song. Before, we'd just have a bunch of ideas and try to jump around to each, but this time around, just 'cause of COVID and the times, we're trying to just polish off a song, move on, next song, and I think it's really working for us."

THREE DAYS GRACE' most recent release was a cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know", which came out in July. The official music video for THREE DAYS GRACE's version of the track was directed by Mike Filsinger.

Last year, THREE DAYS GRACE extended its record for the most No. 1s in the 38-year history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, with "Right Left Wrong" its 15th No. 1 single on the tally.

"Right Left Wrong" is featured on "Outsider", THREE DAYS GRACE's sixth full-length album and fifth consecutive Top 40-charting LP on the Billboard Top 200.

THREE DAYS GRACE's other No. 1 singles include "Misery Loves My Company", "Chalk Outline", "World So Cold", "Never Too Late", "Just Like You", "Animal", "Pain", "Home" and "Infra-Red".

