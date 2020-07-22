THREE DAYS GRACE Debuts Cover Of GOTYE's 'Somebody That I Used To Know'

Canadian rockers THREE DAYS GRACE have shared their cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know". THREE DAYS GRACE frontman Matt Walst says: "The first time I heard 'Somebody That I Used to Know', I got goosebumps. This has only happened to me a few times in my life. I remember listening to it over and over and just being happy. Music releases a mood enhancing chemical in the brain that can set good moods and peak enjoyment. Music is truly the best drug."
THREE DAYS GRACE's music video for "Somebody That I Used To Know" was directed by Mike Filsinger and can be seen below.
Last year, THREE DAYS GRACE extended its record for the most No. 1s in the 38-year history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, with "Right Left Wrong" its 15th No. 1 single on the tally.
"Right Left Wrong" is featured on "Outsider", THREE DAYS GRACE's sixth full-length album and fifth consecutive Top 40-charting LP on the Billboard Top 200.
THREE DAYS GRACE's other No. 1 singles include "Misery Loves My Company", "Chalk Outline", "World So Cold", "Never Too Late", "Just Like You", "Animal", "Pain", "Home" and "Infra-Red".
