THREE DAYS GRACE Announces Spring 2022 U.S. Tour

THREE DAYS GRACE has announced more than a dozen U.S. dates for April and May 2022, including a number of headlining concerts and radio shows as the support act for GODSMACK. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

THREE DAYS GRACE tour dates:

Apr. 19 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Apr. 21 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre &

Apr. 22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (98ROCKFEST) *

Apr. 23 - Orlando, FL - Tinker Field (WJRR's Earthday Birthday) *

Apr. 25 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa ^

Apr. 26 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall ^

Apr. 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (WDHA's Rock The Rock Fest) *

Apr. 29 - Harrisburg, PA - House of Music, Arts & Culture ^

Apr. 30 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center (WAAF Big GIG) *

May 02 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's ^

May 03 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre ^

May 04 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

May 06 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) *

May 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center (93X Twin City Takeover) *

* Radio Show; supporting GODSMACK

& Headline Show; support from BLACK VEIL BRIDES, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and ICE NINE KILLS

^ Headline Show; support from LILITH CZAR

THREE DAYS GRACE's most recent release was a cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know", which came out in July 2020. The official music video for THREE DAYS GRACE's version of the track was directed by Mike Filsinger.

In 2019, THREE DAYS GRACE extended its record for the most No. 1s in the 38-year history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, with "Right Left Wrong" its 15th No. 1 single on the tally.

"Right Left Wrong" is featured on "Outsider", THREE DAYS GRACE's sixth full-length album and fifth consecutive Top 40-charting LP on the Billboard Top 200.

THREE DAYS GRACE's other No. 1 singles include "Misery Loves My Company", "Chalk Outline", "World So Cold", "Never Too Late", "Just Like You", "Animal", "Pain", "Home" and "Infra-Red".