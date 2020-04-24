This Year's LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival Is Officially Canceled

April 24, 2020 0 Comments

This Year's LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival Is Officially Canceled

This year's Louder Than Life festival, which was scheduled to take place in September in Louisville, Kentucky, has been officially canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even though the festivals are not until September, the advanced planning realities of producing three back-to-back-to-back events have necessitated that a decision be made sooner than later. Our decision also conforms with the advice of health officials," Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer of longtime concert promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, said in a press release.

According to the press release, ticket buyers will receive refunds for their purchase, and Danny Wimmer Presents will be sending out an email with options and procedures next week.

Earlier in the year, Danny Wimmer Presents announced that Louder Than Life would expand to four days instead of three, with METALLICA as an additional headliner. Other headliners this year included TOOL and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS.

"We are truly heartbroken it has come to this," McCurry added in the press release. "We want to thank you for your patience, support and loyalty. We hope you are staying safe as well as physically and mentally well. We are blessed to have such an amazing Festival Family, and together, as a community, we will get through this."

Last month, Danny Wimmer Presents was forced to cancel its signature spring rock festivals Sonic Temple, Epicenter and Welcome To Rockville due to the coronavirus crisis. The cancelations came weeks after Danny Wimmer Presents announced a deal with premiere investment firm The Yucaipa Companies, providing DWP with substantial financial backing.

Posted by Louder Than Life on Friday, April 24, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).