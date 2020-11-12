THEORY OF A DEADMAN Unveils New Version Of 'Strangers' Featuring ZERO 9:36

THEORY OF A DEADMAN (a.k.a. THEORY) has released a new version of its single "Strangers" featuring Zero 9:36. It is available now on all streaming platforms now.

"Strangers" originally appeared on THEORY OF A DEADMAN's acclaimed studio album "Say Nothing" (Atlantic Records)— which arrived at the top of this year. Widening the scope of the song with yet another dimension, the group recruited Philadelphia alternative genre-bender Zero 9:36 to guest on this recharged rendition. Locking into an airy melodic flow, he provides a counterpoint to the chantable chorus from THEORY singer and guitarist Tyler Connolly. Sharpened with this edge, the song packs an even bigger and bolder punch than before

Connolly said: "Man, I've been excited for a while now for people to hear this song! The 'Strangers' remix is heavier and more driving and with Zero 9:36 featured, it adds a new perspective to it that I think brings the song to another level."

Zero 9:36 added: "I've been a fan of THEORY for a while now and when the opportunity to collaborate with them came up, it was a no-brainer. Getting to take 'Strangers', which is already a cool alternative rock song, and bring some heaviness to it was a lot of fun."

Of that message, Parade wrote: "'Strangers' vocalizes the frustrations and powerlessness many feel." Meanwhile, the official visualizer generated over 1.3 million YouTube views.

This past summer, THEORY OF A DEADMAN unleashed "Live From MTELUS" — a 30-minute concert stream on the band's official YouTube channel. Captured during the band recent headline tour at Montreal's MTELUS performing arts center, the historic performance sees THEORY delivering a career spanning set in front of a packed crowd. Culled from the show, they uncovered a live version of their single "World Keeps Spinning", which went Top 15 at Active Rock radio. The powerful single — a personal track written by Connolly about depression and anxiety — followed THEORY's No. 1 hit "History Of Violence", which became their sixth No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and fourth No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. Turning the tables on a story of domestic violence, "History Of Violence" was joined by a gripping official music video illustrating a searing snapshot of a woman enduring an abusive husband as she plans to fight back, eventually ending up in jail but free of her abuser.

Already being hailed THEORY OF A DEADMAN's best album to date, "Say Nothing", which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums chart and #3 on the Rock Albums chart and was produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, Yungblud), finds THEORY speaking up through timely lyrical commentary with the band's finger on the pulse of the current climate and the issues that our society is grappling with today, all threaded together with a message that's both a cautionary warning and a hopeful wish for our collective future. The title track offers up a stark, emotional confessional about a communication breakdown in a relationship that ultimately leads to its demise and "Strangers" addresses the current tense state of American politics and the divisive nature of our culture, calling out how nasty it has become between those with differing political affiliations and our society's increasing inability to openly listen and relate to one another. With undeniable anthems, scorching songcraft, experimental vision, rock 'n' roll attitude, and clever pop ambition, "Say Nothing" is a continuation of their musical and thematic evolution, displaying the band's powerful storytelling in full force and introducing fresh sounds and sonics.





