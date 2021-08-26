THEORY OF A DEADMAN Cancels Shows Due To COVID-19 Concerns

THEORY OF A DEADMAN (a.k.a. THEORY) has canceled all of its September 2021 dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier today, the band issued the following statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce we will not be appearing with 3 DOORS DOWN this coming weekend, and that we will be canceling all of our September tour dates (with the exception of Mobile & Orlando, which will move to November - please check theoryofficial.com for new dates).
"We have decided that with the current surge in COVID cases, made worse by delta variant breakthrough cases, this is the right thing to do to ensure the safety of our fans and crew members. This wasn't an easy choice for us, but we feel it is the right one.
"Ticket holders can obtain refunds at their point of purchase. (Applies to headline dates only).
"We look forward to seeing you when we head out in October with 10 YEARS. Please stay safe and healthy and we'll see you soon!"
Several hard rock and heavy metal artists have canceled shows or whole tours as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading nationwide.
A number of venues around the country have already instituted policies requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend shows.
THEORY OF A DEADMAN's latest studio album, "Say Nothing", came out last year via Atlantic Records. The LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums chart and No. 3 on the Rock Albums chart. It was produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, Yungblud).
THEORY OF A DEADMAN drummer Joe Dandeneau recently told The Young Turks about the prospect of returning to playing live shows after an extended break due to the coronavirus crisis: "[I'm] super pumped, man. This has been a year and a half of sitting at home. There's nothing to do. This is what we do — we tour. You get bored if you're not working. It was nice for a little bit to get a break, sure, 'cause we were going hard. But we want to work, we want to go play. You've gotta remember, playing shows is like a form of therapy. When you connect with fans and you see everybody singing along, you're in the moment. I'm not a drug user, but I would assume that there's no drug on the planet that can give you this wicked high than being on stage. I miss that. It becomes a part of you that you want to just be with the fans and play music. This is why we do it. This is why I've been a drummer my whole life. I just love doing this, and so do the rest of the guys. And I haven't seen them — we all live in different cities. It's been a year and a half since I've seen the boys. And all our crew — our crew are spaced across the states, some of them from Canada, I haven't seen any of these guys. It's a whole world of getting back on tour that's gonna be great therapy for all of us."
We hope to see you soon. Until then, stay safe. ? pic.twitter.com/78WWAbsZ1J
— THEORY (@TheoryMusic) August 26, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).