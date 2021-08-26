THEORY OF A DEADMAN Cancels Shows Due To COVID-19 Concerns

THEORY OF A DEADMAN (a.k.a. THEORY) has canceled all of its September 2021 dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, the band issued the following statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce we will not be appearing with 3 DOORS DOWN this coming weekend, and that we will be canceling all of our September tour dates (with the exception of Mobile & Orlando, which will move to November - please check theoryofficial.com for new dates).

"We have decided that with the current surge in COVID cases, made worse by delta variant breakthrough cases, this is the right thing to do to ensure the safety of our fans and crew members. This wasn't an easy choice for us, but we feel it is the right one.

"Ticket holders can obtain refunds at their point of purchase. (Applies to headline dates only).

"We look forward to seeing you when we head out in October with 10 YEARS. Please stay safe and healthy and we'll see you soon!"

Several hard rock and heavy metal artists have canceled shows or whole tours as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading nationwide.

A number of venues around the country have already instituted policies requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend shows.

THEORY OF A DEADMAN's latest studio album, "Say Nothing", came out last year via Atlantic Records. The LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums chart and No. 3 on the Rock Albums chart. It was produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, Yungblud).

THEORY OF A DEADMAN drummer Joe Dandeneau recently told The Young Turks about the prospect of returning to playing live shows after an extended break due to the coronavirus crisis: "[I'm] super pumped, man. This has been a year and a half of sitting at home. There's nothing to do. This is what we do — we tour. You get bored if you're not working. It was nice for a little bit to get a break, sure, 'cause we were going hard. But we want to work, we want to go play. You've gotta remember, playing shows is like a form of therapy. When you connect with fans and you see everybody singing along, you're in the moment. I'm not a drug user, but I would assume that there's no drug on the planet that can give you this wicked high than being on stage. I miss that. It becomes a part of you that you want to just be with the fans and play music. This is why we do it. This is why I've been a drummer my whole life. I just love doing this, and so do the rest of the guys. And I haven't seen them — we all live in different cities. It's been a year and a half since I've seen the boys. And all our crew — our crew are spaced across the states, some of them from Canada, I haven't seen any of these guys. It's a whole world of getting back on tour that's gonna be great therapy for all of us."

