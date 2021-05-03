THEORY OF A DEADMAN Announces Summer/Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Returning to the road this fall, THEORY OF A DEADMAN has announced new headline tour dates for September 2021, which will feature support from Cory Marks. A special fan pre-sale goes live tomorrow, Tuesday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with radio and venue pre-sales following on Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Public on-sale begins Friday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with the tour dates kicking off September 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore. Following the September dates, THEORY will return to the road for a run of re-scheduled headline dates with special guest 10 YEARS that kick off October 29 at Des Moines, Iowa's Val Air Ballroom. Additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can expect a set packed with instantly recognizable smash hits, longstanding fan favorites, and material from the band's 2020 full-length, "Say Nothing". As such, this will be the very first proper tour in support of the album.

THEORY 2021 tour dates:

Aug. 06 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino*

Aug. 07 - Fort Madison, IA - Riverfest#

Sep. 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Sep. 10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Sep. 11 - Appomattox, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sep. 13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Sep. 14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Sep. 16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

Sep. 17 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sep. 18 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

Oct. 29 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom**

Oct. 30 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre**

Nov. 02 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre**

Nov. 03 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre**

Nov. 05 - Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino**

Nov. 12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall**

Nov. 13 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl**

Nov. 14 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall**

Nov. 21 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre**

Nov. 24 - Columbus, OH - Express Live**

Nov. 27 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues**

Nov. 30 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room**

Dec. 01 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery**

Dec. 03 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre**

Dec. 04 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave**

Dec. 08 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District**

Dec. 11 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Events Center**

* with SHINEDOWN

** with 10 YEARS

# Festival date

Last summer, THEORY OF A DEADMAN unleashed "Live From MTELUS" — a 30-minute concert stream on the band's official YouTube channel. Captured during the band recent headline tour at Montreal's MTELUS performing arts center, the historic performance sees THEORY delivering a career spanning set in front of a packed crowd. Culled from the show, they uncovered a live version of their single "World Keeps Spinning", which went Top 15 at Active Rock radio. The powerful single — a personal track written by Connolly about depression and anxiety — followed THEORY's No. 1 hit "History Of Violence", which became their sixth No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and fourth No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. Turning the tables on a story of domestic violence, "History Of Violence" was joined by a gripping official music video illustrating a searing snapshot of a woman enduring an abusive husband as she plans to fight back, eventually ending up in jail but free of her abuser.

Hailed as THEORY OF A DEADMAN's best album to date, "Say Nothing", which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums chart and #3 on the Rock Albums chart and was produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, Yungblud), finds THEORY speaking up through timely lyrical commentary with the band's finger on the pulse of the current climate and the issues that our society is grappling with today, all threaded together with a message that's both a cautionary warning and a hopeful wish for our collective future. The title track offers up a stark, emotional confessional about a communication breakdown in a relationship that ultimately leads to its demise and "Strangers" addresses the current tense state of American politics and the divisive nature of our culture, calling out how nasty it has become between those with differing political affiliations and our society's increasing inability to openly listen and relate to one another. With undeniable anthems, scorching songcraft, experimental vision, rock 'n' roll attitude, and clever pop ambition, "Say Nothing" is a continuation of their musical and thematic evolution, displaying the band's powerful storytelling in full force and introducing fresh sounds and sonics.