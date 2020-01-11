THE WORD ALIVE To Release 'Monomania' Album In February

January 11, 2020 0 Comments

THE WORD ALIVE To Release 'Monomania' Album In February

THE WORD ALIVE will release its new new album, "Monomania", on February 21 via Fearless Records. The disc was produced by Eric Ron (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, GODSMACK).

The official music video for the "Monomania" title track can be seen below.

"With 'Monomania', I wanted to capture the emotional roller coaster we go through as we continually kill our true selves battling the 'madness' we feel as we struggle with who we are, wondering at times if there's any point to all of this," says vocalist Telle Smith. "Sometimes, we're so desperate to be heard that we get lost attempting to fit in or to stand out. It's fucking hard learning what feels like hard lessons over and over. We fail to take ownership of our thoughts and actions, pulling us further away from facing who we are. You only really overcome that by trusting in yourself, because that's the only way you can break the cycle."

The Arizona-based band previously released the anthemic track "Burning Your World Down".

"When you listen to our new music, I hope you have a better understanding of our entire career," Smith says about the album as a whole. "Maybe you can see the whole story and realize that we're not different from you. We've been through it all, but we're always trying to learn, grow, and leave something behind we feel will help people. This is our purest work. This is everything we've been through in the last couple of years. It's the best conclusion of the last 10 years and the best opening to the next 10."

"Monomania" track listing:

01. Monomania
02. No Way Out
03. Searching For Glory
04. Another Year In The Shadows
05. Greatest Almost
06. Thank You
07. Numb Love (Misery II)
08. K.F.
09. Burning Your World Down
10. Comfort & Chaos
11. I'm Sorry You're Sorry Now
12. Death Is Only The End If You Assume The Story Is About You

Since emerging in 2009, THE WORD ALIVE's first decade comprised "Deceiver" (2010), "Life Cycles" (2012), "Real." (2014) and "Dark Matter" (2016), reaching a high watermark on "Violent Noise" in 2018. Bringing their total streams past 100 million, the latter included "Why Am I Like This?" (9.7 million Spotify streams) and "Red Clouds" (4.7 million Spotify streams).


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).