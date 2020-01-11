THE WORD ALIVE To Release 'Monomania' Album In February

THE WORD ALIVE will release its new new album, "Monomania", on February 21 via Fearless Records. The disc was produced by Eric Ron (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, GODSMACK).

The official music video for the "Monomania" title track can be seen below.

"With 'Monomania', I wanted to capture the emotional roller coaster we go through as we continually kill our true selves battling the 'madness' we feel as we struggle with who we are, wondering at times if there's any point to all of this," says vocalist Telle Smith. "Sometimes, we're so desperate to be heard that we get lost attempting to fit in or to stand out. It's fucking hard learning what feels like hard lessons over and over. We fail to take ownership of our thoughts and actions, pulling us further away from facing who we are. You only really overcome that by trusting in yourself, because that's the only way you can break the cycle."

The Arizona-based band previously released the anthemic track "Burning Your World Down".

"When you listen to our new music, I hope you have a better understanding of our entire career," Smith says about the album as a whole. "Maybe you can see the whole story and realize that we're not different from you. We've been through it all, but we're always trying to learn, grow, and leave something behind we feel will help people. This is our purest work. This is everything we've been through in the last couple of years. It's the best conclusion of the last 10 years and the best opening to the next 10."

"Monomania" track listing:

01. Monomania

02. No Way Out

03. Searching For Glory

04. Another Year In The Shadows

05. Greatest Almost

06. Thank You

07. Numb Love (Misery II)

08. K.F.

09. Burning Your World Down

10. Comfort & Chaos

11. I'm Sorry You're Sorry Now

12. Death Is Only The End If You Assume The Story Is About You

Since emerging in 2009, THE WORD ALIVE's first decade comprised "Deceiver" (2010), "Life Cycles" (2012), "Real." (2014) and "Dark Matter" (2016), reaching a high watermark on "Violent Noise" in 2018. Bringing their total streams past 100 million, the latter included "Why Am I Like This?" (9.7 million Spotify streams) and "Red Clouds" (4.7 million Spotify streams).

