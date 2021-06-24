THE WHO's ROGER DALTREY Cancels 2021 'Live And Kicking' American Solo Tour

THE WHO frontman Roger Daltrey has canceled his previously announced U.S. solo tour, originally scheduled for August and September.

Says Daltrey: "When I booked these shows several months ago, I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a UK act to be able to perform in the USA, I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows. I hope to re-book them in the near future, and to those of you who have bought tickets, please accept my sincere apologies. I do appreciate your support and can't wait to get back to work once the time is right."

THE WHO guitarist Pete Townshend recently told Rolling Stone that Daltrey was anxious to get back on the road after being unable to tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. "When I speak to him, he just goes, 'I just wanna get out there and sing!'" Townshend said. "'I can't use my voice! It's my instrument! If I don't use it, I'll die!'"

Last October, THE WHO released a new version of the 2019 album "Who" featuring an updated version of "Beads On One String" newly remixed by Townshend and acoustic tracks from the band's only live shows of 2020.

The songs on the deluxe version of "Who" were recorded in Kingston on Valentine's Day this year exactly 50 years to the day since THE WHO's seminal show at Leeds which became the infamous live album "Live At Leeds".

In December 2019, "Who" entered the U.K. chart at position No. 3, becoming the band's highest-charting U.K. LP in 38 years.

"Who" was THE WHO's first set of new material since 2006's "Endless Wire", which debuted at No. 9 in November of that year.

