THE WHO's ROGER DALTREY Announces 2021 'Live And Kicking' American Solo Tour

May 19, 2021 0 Comments

THE WHO's ROGER DALTREY Announces 2021 'Live And Kicking' American Solo Tour

Roger Daltrey has announced that he and members of THE WHO touring band will be on the road late summer 2021, performing some WHO classics, a few rarities and a few of his solo hits. So far, three dates have been announced, with several more to follow.

Aug. 21 - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys - Stateline, NV
Sep. 01 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Spokane, WA
Sep. 03 - Washington State Fair - Puyallup, WA

THE WHO guitarist Pete Townshend recently told Rolling Stone that Daltrey was anxious to get back on the road after being unable to tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. "When I speak to him, he just goes, 'I just wanna get out there and sing!'" Townshend said. "'I can't use my voice! It's my instrument! If I don't use it, I'll die!'"

Last October, THE WHO released a new version of the 2019 album "Who" featuring an updated version of "Beads On One String" newly remixed by Townshend and acoustic tracks from the band's only live shows of 2020.

The songs on the deluxe version of "Who" were recorded in Kingston on Valentine's Day this year exactly 50 years to the day since THE WHO's seminal show at Leeds which became the infamous live album "Live At Leeds".

In December 2019, "Who" entered the U.K. chart at position No. 3, becoming the band's highest-charting U.K. LP in 38 years.

"Who" was THE WHO's first set of new material since 2006's "Endless Wire", which debuted at No. 9 in November of that year.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).