THE WHO Unveils Digital Premiere Of Switzerland Performance

As part of YouTube's #StayHome campaign, THE WHO closes a six-week celebration of its incredible live performances with a two-part digital premiere finale.

The weekly series — "Join Together @ Home" — is on the band's official YouTube channel (accessed via www.join-together.org). Each featurette (available digitally for the first time) appears as a YouTube Premiere, streaming live and rarely seen footage, mini videos and special screen footage. Culminating over two weekends with five and four songs respectively from a sensational show at Piazza Grande, Locarno, Switzerland in July 2006, these performances include the band's first ever live performance of "Greyhound Girl".

Singer Roger Daltrey said: "It's a very special show, I didn't even remember this film existed! We were getting together after a three-year hiatus. The show was in an extraordinary place, in the town square, with people dancing on their balconies. I have very fond memories of it."

"Join Together @ Home" is in partnership with THE WHO and Eagle Rock Entertainment and will stream exclusively on YouTube. "Join Together @ Home" is free to view, but fans are encouraged to donate to co-beneficiaries The Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America — directly via the link provided on the YouTube page.

As patron of both charities, Daltrey has raised much-needed awareness and funds to help support young people with cancer, both in the U.K. and the U.S. He has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust's iconic comedy and music shows, held at the Royal Albert Hall for the last 20 years.

Teenage Cancer Trust has always had incredible support from the music industry and relies on donations but due to coronavirus, saw essential income generating activity, like the Royal Albert Halls shows, canceled. With income estimated to drop by as much as half this year; the charity needs to raise £5 million to maintain frontline services so events like "Join Together @ Home" are more important than ever.

With Teen Cancer America fundraising events also cancelled, they face a shortfall and need your help more than ever. Your donation can help to continue improving the lives and outcomes of teens and young adults with cancer. Nearly 90,000 adolescents and young adults face a cancer diagnosis every year in America, and every hour another young life is lost. The coronavirus is not just impacting fundraising, but increasing the risks for immunocompromised cancer patients, and adding to the growing burden of hospitals and caregivers.

As you have faced the inconvenience of isolation these past months, please think of the many teenage cancer patients who are in the fight of their lives. Follow your local guidelines, stay safe, relax and watch THE WHO, and do one of the most important things you can do today, donate to help teens facing cancer.

What: THE WHO "Join Together @ Home" special footage #THEWHO #WITHME

When: September 5 and September 12 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. U.K.

Where: Streaming exclusively on YouTube via www.join-together.org

