THE WHO To Release Deluxe Edition Of 'Who' Album

On October 30, THE WHO will release a new version of last year's album "Who" featuring an updated version of "Beads On One String" newly remixed by Pete Townshend and acoustic tracks from the band's only live shows of 2020.

The songs on the deluxe version of "Who" were recorded in Kingston on Valentine's Day this year exactly 50 years to the day since THE WHO's seminal show at Leeds which became the infamous live album "Live At Leeds".

The deluxe version of "Who" is preceded by "Beads On One String (Yaggerdang Remix)". Townshend says of this new version of the song: "The 'Beads On One String' remix was an adventure to try to recapture some of the subtleties of my first solo demo. I love the studio version, but this remix by Myles Clarke and myself returns to the original synthesizer demo shared with me by my co-writer Josh Hunsacker. I also play bass rather than the genius Pino Palladino (I've got some nerve) and we removed the real drums and returned to computer drum tracks programmed by my co-producer Myles Clarke. We also restored Roger's vocal track to its first incarnation which is more heartfelt. This is a gentler version of this song, less demanding perhaps, less bullying about our need to cut each other space, each on our own path. Why does it need to be more gentle than the album version? Because it must stand alone in a period when each of us is tempted to blame someone else for our troubles, maybe even God whoever we take her/him/both to be. I'm hoping it sounds less rock, and more modern indie-pop to new listeners."

"Who" 2020 deluxe CD w/ "Live At Kingston":

Disc 1 ("Who")

01. All This Music Must Fade

02. Ball and Chain

03. I Don't Wanna Get Wise

04. Detour

05. Beads On One String

06. Hero Ground Zero

07. Street Song

08. I'll Be Back

09. Break The News

10. Rockin' In Rage

11. She Rocked My World

12. Beads On One String – Yaggerdang Remix

Disc 2 ("Live At Kingston")

01. Intro

02. Substitute (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

03. Squeeze Box (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

04. Tattoo (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

05. The Kids Are Alright (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

06. Break The News (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

07. She Rocked My World (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

08. Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

Last December, "Who" entered the U.K. chart at position No. 3, becoming the band's highest-charting U.K. LP in 38 years.

"Who" is THE WHO's first set of new material since 2006's "Endless Wire", which debuted at No. 9 in November of that year.

