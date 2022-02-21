THE WHO To Play Acoustic Show At 'Teenage Cancer Trust' Concerts In London

Prior to kicking off their long-awaited North American tour this April, legendary rockers THE WHO will play an acoustic show at this year's Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, London, United Kingdom on Friday, March 25.

Following their success with the 2020 acoustic shows at Pryzm, Kingston-on-Thames, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will front an acoustic band featuring Simon Townshend, Phil Spalding, Jodie Linscott, Billy Nicholls, Geraint Watkins, Charlie Hart and Andy Cutting, performing some WHO classics, rarities and all-time favorites.

The support band for this show are THE WILD THINGS, who have been in the studio recently recording their forthcoming album, produced by Townshend.

Tickets for this and all Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at the Royal Albert Hall will go on sale 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25.

THE WHO's "The Who Hits Back!" tour will again share the stage with some of the finest orchestras in the U.S. and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the kick-off date is April 22 in Hollywood, Florida at the Hard Rock Live for the spring leg of the tour and returns in the fall on October 2 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

THE WHO is hitting most of the cities the band was set to play in 2020 with multiple new stops, including shows in New Orleans, Louisiana at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30, and a much-anticipated performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden on May 26. After a summer break, THE WHO will continue in the fall, including stops in Chicago, Illinois at United Center on October 12, and in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1. "The Who Hits Back!" tour winds down with two shows in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 4 and November 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

"The Who Hits Back!" tour will feature THE WHO's full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, passionately delivering THE WHO's many classics, as well as songs from their most recent album, titled "Who".

THE WHO's wildly successful 2019 "Moving On!" tour brought the band's iconic brand of incomparable rock through 29 cities, including a rollicking sold-out show in Boston's historic Fenway Park, and a memorable Seattle show where PEARL JAM frontman Eddie Vedder joined them onstage for a rousing version of "The Punk And The Godfather" The tour generated the most unanimous outpouring of acclaim from critics and fans of any live rock show in 2019, winning raves across North America for the orchestral dynamic as well as the duo's cathartic rock firepower and intimate acoustic numbers. "They're not getting older. They're getting better. You better, you better, you bet." hailed the Worcester Telegram, with Pollstar magazine affirming "Daltrey is in peak form, and so is Townshend, lavishing his trademarked windmill guitar motion."