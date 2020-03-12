THE WHO Postpones Tour Of U.K. And Ireland Over Coronavirus Concerns

Legendary rockers THE WHO have postponed their U.K. and Ireland tour, which was scheduled to start next Monday, March 16 in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and conclude at Wembley SSE Arena on April 8. The fans' safety is paramount, and given the developing coronavirus situation, the band felt that it had no option but to call off the shows. The dates will be rescheduled for later in the year. All tickets will be honored.

Singer Roger Daltrey assures fans that the shows will "definitely happen and it may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic."

Guitarist Pete Townshend says he and his bandmates "haven't reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn't go ahead." He added that "if one fan caught coronavirus at a WHO concert, it would be one too many."

Unfortunately, THE WHO will also be unable to appear at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows, but intends to reschedule that show also, with more news to follow.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on Wednesday (March 11). More than 115,000 cases have been reported worldwide — including more than 1,000 in the U.S.

A number of acts have canceled or postponed tours globally due to the ongoing outbreak, including PEARL JAM, GREEN DAY, SLIPKNOT, TRIVIUM and others, while festivals such as South By Southwest and Coachella have been called off or moved to later in the year.

