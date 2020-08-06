THE WHO Launches 'Join Together @ Home' Series Of Special Performances Streaming Worldwide

Commencing this weekend, THE WHO, in collaboration with YouTube will launch a six-week celebration of their incredible live performances.

The weekly series dubbed "Join Together @ Home" on the band's official YouTube channel starts this Saturday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. U.K. Each featurette — available digitally for the first time — will appear as a YouTube Premiere, streaming live and rarely seen footage, mini videos and special screen footage, culminating with a performance from a previously unreleased show.

The series launches this weekend with five live tracks from THE WHO's 1982 Shea Stadium, New York show. This will be introduced with an exclusive "red carpet" premiere clip from Roger Daltrey.

"Join Together @ Home" is in partnership with THE WHO and Eagle Rock Entertainment and will stream exclusively on YouTube. "Join Together @ Home" is free to view, but fans are encouraged to donate to co-beneficiaries Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America — directly via the link provided on the YouTube page, www.join-together.org.

As patron of both charities, Roger Daltrey, along with his partner Pete Townshend, has raised much-needed awareness and funds to help support young people with cancer, both in the U.K. and the U.S. He has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust's iconic comedy and music shows, held at the Royal Albert Hall for the last 20 years.

Teenage Cancer Trust has always had incredible support from the music industry and relies on donations but due to coronavirus, saw essential income generating activity, like the Royal Albert Halls shows, canceled. With income estimated to drop by as much as half this year; the charity needs to raise £5 million to maintain frontline services so events like "Join Together @ Home" are more important than ever.

With Teen Cancer America fundraising events also cancelled, they face a shortfall and need your help more than ever. Your donation can help to continue improving the lives and outcomes of teens and young adults with cancer. Nearly 90,000 adolescents and young adults face a cancer diagnosis every year in America, and every hour another young life is lost. The coronavirus is not just impacting fundraising, but increasing the risks for immunocompromised cancer patients, and adding to the growing burden of hospitals and caregivers.

As you have faced the inconvenience of isolation these past months, please think of the many teenage cancer patients who are in the fight of their lives. Follow your local guidelines, stay safe, relax and watch THE WHO, and do one of the most important things you can do today, donate to help teens facing cancer.