THE WHO: 'Breaking The Band' Episode To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

Legendary English rock band THE WHO sold more than 100 million records in a career that spans six decades. As they were propelled to fame in the early 1960s, they redefined youth culture with their aggressive antics on stage and off. With Pete Townshend's stellar guitar playing, Roger Daltrey's signature voice and the drug-fueled capers of its unique drummer Keith Moon and John Entwistle on bass, THE WHO produced a stream of hits that made them household names worldwide. But with fame came conflict between Townshend and Daltrey as they tussled for control of the band. And with global superstardom came massive excess which ended in Moon's tragic death in 1978. Somehow the remaining members managed to keep going until they split in 1982. Still, the magic and surprisingly the disfunction that birthed THE WHO drew them back together as they have since reformed and the two remaining members Townshend and Daltrey play on and are still touring today.

Sharing his personal experiences, having spent more than 20 years as the band's keyboard player, John "Rabbit" Bundrick tells viewers exactly what it was like to see Townshend and Daltrey clash, including on the decision to hire him to play. Also providing insight from 16 years as production manager for THE WHO is John Wolff, who sheds light on the tensions between the band and managers Kit Lambert and Chris Stamp.

