THE WHO Announces Rescheduled U.K. And Ireland Tour Dates

March 18, 2020 0 Comments

THE WHO Announces Rescheduled U.K. And Ireland Tour Dates

Legendary rockers THE WHO have announced the rescheduled dates for their U.K. and Ireland tour.

The band postponed the trek, which was scheduled to start on March 16 in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and conclude on April 8 at Wembley SSE Arena, due to the developing coronavirus situation.

Singer Roger Daltrey told fans last week that the concerts "may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic."

Guitarist Pete Townshend said he and his bandmates "haven't reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn't go ahead." He added that "if one fan caught coronavirus at a WHO concert, it would be one too many."

All tickets for the original dates remain valid.

THE WHO March 2021 tour dates:

March 05 - 3 Arena, Dublin
March 08 - M&S Bank, Liverpool
March 10 - SSE Hydro, Glasgow
March 12 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
March 15 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
March 17 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
March 22 - SSE Arena, Wembley
March 24 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
March 27 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
March 29 - Manchester Arena, Manchester

Unfortunately, THE WHO will be unable to appear at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows, but intends to reschedule that show also, with more news to follow.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on March 11. More than 200,000 cases have been reported worldwide and more than 8,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).