August 30, 2021 0 Comments

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND Documentary Soundtrack To Be Released In October

"The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes - Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack", a 2CD and digital soundtrack that features both well-known and rare VELVET UNDERGROUND tracks, will be released on October 15 via Republic Records/UMe. Curated by the documentary's director, Todd Haynes, and music supervisor Randall Poster, the album is the official soundtrack for the critically acclaimed Apple original documentary "The Velvet Underground", which will be released in theaters and premiere globally Friday, October 15 on Apple TV+.

Featuring some of THE VELVET UNDERGROUND's most well-known tracks, rarities and songs that influenced them, "The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes - Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack" serves as the perfect introduction to the band and companion piece to the film. The soundtrack features such VELVET UNDERGROUND favorites as "Sunday Morning", "All Tomorrow's Parties", "Pale Blue Eyes", "I'm Waiting For The Man" and "Sweet Jane", as well as the mono version of "Heroin" and the rare cut "Foggy Notion". Also featured are live versions of "After Hours" and "Sister Ray", Nico's "Chelsea Girls", and the tongue-in-cheek novelty song "The Ostrich" by THE PRIMITIVES, an early band formed by Lou Reed and John Cale.

"Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack" also features tracks by artists who influenced THE VELVET UNDERGROUND, including a live version of "Road Runner" by Bo Diddley; "The Wind", a doo-wop classic by THE DIABLOS featuring Nolan Strong; and the previously unpublished La Monte Young composition "17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt)", performed by THE THEATRE OF ETERNAL MUSIC.

"The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack" track listing:

Disc 1

01. Venus In Furs - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (5:12)
02. The Wind - THE DIABLOS (3:05)
03. 17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt) - THE THEATRE OF ETERNAL MUSIC (6:21)
04. Heroin [mono] - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (7:14)
05. Road Runner (Live) - BO DIDDLEY (4:14)
06. The Ostrich - THE PRIMITIVES (2:25)
07. I'm Waiting For The Man - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (4:40)
08. Chelsea Girls - NICO (7:27)
09. Sunday Morning - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (2:56 )

Disc 2

01. Sister Ray (Live) - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (19:03)
02. Pale Blue Eyes - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (5:40)
03. Foggy Notion - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (6:59)
04. After Hours (Live) Version 1 - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (2:56)
05. Sweet Jane - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (4:09)
06. Ocean - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (5:14)
07. All Tomorrow's Parties - THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (5:53)

COMMENTS

