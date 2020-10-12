THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Ex-SEPULTURA Guitarist JAIRO 'TORMENTOR' GUEDZ: Visualizer For 'The Rise Of Heresy' EP

An official visualizer for "The Rise Of Heresy", the debut EP from THE TROOPS OF DOOM, the new Brazilian band featuring former SEPULTURA guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, can be seen below. The effort, which was released on October 9 via Nuclear Blast's digital subsidiary, Blood Blast Distribution, was mastered by Øystein G. Brun (BORKNAGAR) at Crosound Studio in Norway. It contains four new original songs and cover versions of two early SEPULTURA classics, "Bestial Devastation" and "Troops Of Doom".

Guedz comments: "I don't speak only for myself, but on behalf of the band, when I say that this moment of this first EP release is one of the most anticipated of our lives. It's something really special for us and the result of a lot of dedication and sweat, especially when it comes to this critical and unusual moment for the entire world, when THE TROOPS OF DOOM was born. It was something I've dreamed to do for many years and now, and the project is finally a reality, concrete and wonderful, where I can dedicate myself entirely.

"We hope everyone enjoys the record and I can say that this debut EP is just a small sample of what is to come. We are incredibly excited about this work and all the awesome feedback we got, even beyond of what we excepted, with thousands of great reviews and support, that gave us a killer boost. We are already working on new songs for the full-length album, scheduled for the second half of next year 2021. Stay tuned! For now, listen the EP loud and I hope we can see on the road soon!"

THE TROOPS OF DOOM also includes acclaimed graphic artist Marcelo Vasco on guitar, Alex Kafer (ex-NECROMANCER, EXPLICIT HATE, ENTERRO) on vocals/bass and Alexandre Oliveira (SOUTHERN BLACKLIST) on drums. The band's goal is to revisit the essence of 1980s-style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh and genuine.

Guedz previously said about the project: "There's much passion and dedication on this work with THE TROOPS OF DOOM. The whole band and team is beyond fantastic, which drives me to push myself to the edge, putting out this feeling through the music somehow.

"We want to offer a full experience where the listener can feel as though they're in time machine, exploring that primitive and nasty metal sound from the '80s, inspired by my own SEPULTURA years as well as all those iconic bands we love like SLAYER, KREATOR, CELTIC FROST, SODOM, POSSESSED and DEATH, among others. It's a true homage to the old! That's what we're trying to revisit with this debut and I hope the diehard metalheads catch this and enjoy it, playing loud!"

"The Rise Of Heresy" track listing:

01. Whispering Dead Words

02. Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

03. The Confessional

04. The Rise Of Heresy

05. Bestial Devastation (SEPULTURA Cover)

06. Troops Of Doom (SEPULTURA Cover)

THE TROOPS OF DOOM is:

Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz - guitar

Alex Kafer - bass, vocals

Marcelo Vasco - guitar

Alexandre Oliveira - drums

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais. Jairo joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA after losing interest in playing death metal and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Andreas Kisser.

