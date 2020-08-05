THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Ex-SEPULTURA Guitarist JAIRO 'TORMENTOR' GUEDZ: 'The Rise Of Heresy' EP Due In October

THE TROOPS OF DOOM, the new Brazilian band featuring former SEPULTURA guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, will release its debut EP, "The Rise Of Heresy", on October 9 via Nuclear Blast's digital subsidiary, Blood Blast Distribution. The effort, which was mastered by Øystein G. Brun (BORKNAGAR) at Crosound Studio in Norway, contains four new original songs and cover versions of two early SEPULTURA classics, "Bestial Devastation" and "Troops Of Doom".

THE TROOPS OF DOOM also includes acclaimed graphic artist Marcelo Vasco on guitar, Alex Kafer (ex-NECROMANCER, EXPLICIT HATE, ENTERRO) on vocals/bass and Alexandre Oliveira (SOUTHERN BLACKLIST) on drums. The band's goal is to revisit the essence of 1980s-style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh and genuine.

A lyric video for THE TROOPS OF DOOM's first single, "Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea", can be seen below.

Comments Guedz: "I'm really stoked about this first single. It's part of something that I've dreamed of for a long time and it's finally a reality, one that was born in the middle of this pandemic, which is crazy. At least we're taking something positive from all this.

"There's much passion and dedication on this work with THE TROOPS OF DOOM. The whole band and team is beyond fantastic, which drives me to push myself to the edge, putting out this feeling through the music somehow.

"This first song is a trip back to the 'old days,' and the EP in general will bring listeners back to that nostalgic vibration, in a very good way, of course.

"We want to offer a full experience where the listener can feel as though they're in time machine, exploring that primitive and nasty metal sound from the '80s, inspired by my own SEPULTURA years as well as all those iconic bands we love like SLAYER, KREATOR, CELTIC FROST, SODOM, POSSESSED and DEATH, among others. It's a true homage to the old! That's what we're trying to revisit with this debut and I hope the diehard metalheads catch this and enjoy it, playing loud!"

"The Rise Of Heresy" track listing:

01. Whispering Dead Words

02. Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

03. The Confessional

04. The Rise Of Heresy

05. Bestial Devastation (SEPULTURA Cover)

06. Troops Of Doom (SEPULTURA Cover)

THE TROOPS OF DOOM is:

Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz - guitar

Alex Kafer - bass, vocals

Marcelo Vasco - guitar

Alexandre Oliveira - drums

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais. Jairo joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA after losing interest in playing death metal and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Andreas Kisser.

