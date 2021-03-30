THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Ex-SEPULTURA Guitarist JAIRO 'TORMENTOR' GUEDZ: Music Video For 'Whispering Dead Words'

The official music video for the song "Whispering Dead Words" from THE TROOPS OF DOOM, the new Brazilian band featuring former SEPULTURA guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, can be seen below. The track is taken from THE TROOPS OF DOOM's debut EP, "The Rise Of Heresy", which was released last October via Nuclear Blast's digital subsidiary, Blood Blast Distribution. The EP was mastered by Øystein G. Brun (BORKNAGAR) at Crosound Studio in Norway. It contains four new original songs and cover versions of two early SEPULTURA classics, "Bestial Devastation" and "Troops Of Doom".

THE TROOPS OF DOOM also includes acclaimed graphic artist Marcelo Vasco on guitar, Alex Kafer (ex-NECROMANCER, EXPLICIT HATE, ENTERRO) on vocals/bass and Alexandre Oliveira (SOUTHERN BLACKLIST) on drums. The band's goal is to revisit the essence of 1980s-style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh and genuine.

Guedz previously said about the project: "There's much passion and dedication on this work with THE TROOPS OF DOOM. The whole band and team is beyond fantastic, which drives me to push myself to the edge, putting out this feeling through the music somehow.

"We want to offer a full experience where the listener can feel as though they're in time machine, exploring that primitive and nasty metal sound from the '80s, inspired by my own SEPULTURA years as well as all those iconic bands we love like SLAYER, KREATOR, CELTIC FROST, SODOM, POSSESSED and DEATH, among others. It's a true homage to the old! That's what we're trying to revisit with this debut and I hope the diehard metalheads catch this and enjoy it, playing loud!"

"The Rise Of Heresy" track listing:

01. Whispering Dead Words

02. Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

03. The Confessional

04. The Rise Of Heresy

05. Bestial Devastation (SEPULTURA Cover)

06. Troops Of Doom (SEPULTURA Cover)

THE TROOPS OF DOOM is:

Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz - guitar

Alex Kafer - bass, vocals

Marcelo Vasco - guitar

Alexandre Oliveira - drums

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais. Jairo joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA after losing interest in playing death metal and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Andreas Kisser.

