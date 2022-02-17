THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Ex-SEPULTURA Guitarist JAIRO 'TORMENTOR' GUEDZ: 'Antichrist Reborn' Album Due In April

THE TROOPS OF DOOM, the new Brazilian band featuring former SEPULTURA guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, has signed a deal with Alma Mater Records, the Portuguese powerhouse label run by MOONSPELL's Fernando Ribeiro.

THE TROOPS OF DOOM also includes acclaimed graphic artist Marcelo Vasco on guitar, Alex Kafer (ex-NECROMANCER, EXPLICIT HATE, ENTERRO) on vocals/bass and Alexandre Oliveira (SOUTHERN BLACKLIST) on drums. The band's goal is to revisit the essence of 1980s-style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh and genuine.

Following their critically acclaimed EPs "The Rise Of Heresy" (2020) and "The Absence Of Light" (2021), which have been lauded by both the international music press and fans alike, THE TROOPS OF DOOM is finally gearing up for the release of their first full-length, titled "Antichrist Reborn". With a vinyl release to follow, "Antichrist Reborn" will be available as CD digipack and cassette on April 15, 2022 via Alma Mater, and digitally released by Blood Blast distribution.

Says Guedz: "We are very happy that we are finally about to release our debut full-length album. We already have it composed basically since 2020 but due to the pandemic, we ended up deciding to postpone its release. Now with most people vaccinated and restrictions easing, we expect 2022 to be a good year for the return of shows and touring. Fingers crossed! We're confident about it and can't wait to hit the road. The suggestive title of the album 'Antichrist Reborn' has a strong connection with the song 'Antichrist', from my time at SEPULTURA back in the days, and of course, because our sound, that's a rescue of that death metal aura from the '80s. By the way, the release date will be the Holy Friday, April 15th!"

Ribeiro states: "I have been a fan of Brazilian extreme music, namely death metal since the late '80s. It shaped me as a musician and as a metalhead as much or maybe even more than the classic extreme metal bands from Europe and the U.S. 'Antichrist Reborn' holds the key to open the gates and unleash those demons upon us in 2022! It's just the brilliant missing link between that past and the glorious TROOPS OF DOOM future. My head is in the clouds and I am totally psyched to have this top of the chain band in my label. You won't believe how hellishly strong is this record. TROOPS OF DOOM will claim the title of best death metal album of the year!"

"Antichrist Reborn" was mixed by Swedish producer Peter Tägtgren at the iconic The Abyss Studio and mastered by Jonas Kjellgren at Blacklounge Studio, Sweden. Featuring very special guest musicians such as João Gordo (RATOS DE PORÃO) and Alex Camargo and Moyses Kolesne (KRISIUN), THE TROOPS OF DOOM unleash true old-school death metal in its purest form; dirty, primitive, and brutally powerful as it should be. The cover art was painted by Sergio "AlJarrinha" Oliveira, the artist behind SEPULTURA's "Bestial Devastation" original artwork.

THE TROOPS OF DOOM is:

Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz - Guitar

Alex Kafer - Bass, Vocals

Marcelo Vasco - Guitar

Alexandre Oliveira - Drums

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais. Jairo joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA after losing interest in playing death metal and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Andreas Kisser.

