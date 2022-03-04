THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Ex-SEPULTURA Guitarist JAIRO 'TORMENTOR' GUEDZ: 'Altar Of Delusion' Music Video

THE TROOPS OF DOOM, the new Brazilian band featuring former SEPULTURA guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, will release its debut album, titled "Antichrist Reborn", as a CD digipack and cassette on April 15 via Alma Mater Records, the Portuguese powerhouse label run by MOONSPELL's Fernando Ribeiro. It will be digitally made available by Blood Blast distribution. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Altar Of Delusion"Jairo: "'Altar Of Delusion' is not a track chosen by chance to be our first single to present the new album 'Antichrist Reborn' to the world. This song brings the roots of what perfectly translates who we are, our way of creating, musical inspirations and the core sound of THE TROOPS OF DOOM. Of course the whole album has a giant value to us, every song, every detail, but we really thought that 'Altar Of Delusion' was the best track to reach out our fans' ears! I hope you all enjoy every second of this single, listen to it loud and bang your heads! Get ready for much more on April 15, Holy Friday, for the album release!"

THE TROOPS OF DOOM also includes acclaimed graphic artist Marcelo Vasco on guitar, Alex Kafer (ex-NECROMANCER, EXPLICIT HATE, ENTERRO) on vocals/bass and Alexandre Oliveira (SOUTHERN BLACKLIST) on drums. The band's goal is to revisit the essence of 1980s-style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh and genuine.

Following their critically acclaimed EPs "The Rise Of Heresy" (2020) and "The Absence Of Light" (2021), which have been lauded by both the international music press and fans alike, THE TROOPS OF DOOM is finally gearing up for the release of "Antichrist Reborn".

Says Guedz: "We are very happy that we are finally about to release our debut full-length album. We already have it composed basically since 2020 but due to the pandemic, we ended up deciding to postpone its release. Now with most people vaccinated and restrictions easing, we expect 2022 to be a good year for the return of shows and touring. Fingers crossed! We're confident about it and can't wait to hit the road. The suggestive title of the album 'Antichrist Reborn' has a strong connection with the song 'Antichrist', from my time at SEPULTURA back in the days, and of course, because our sound, that's a rescue of that death metal aura from the '80s."

Ribeiro states: "I have been a fan of Brazilian extreme music, namely death metal since the late '80s. It shaped me as a musician and as a metalhead as much or maybe even more than the classic extreme metal bands from Europe and the U.S. 'Antichrist Reborn' holds the key to open the gates and unleash those demons upon us in 2022! It's just the brilliant missing link between that past and the glorious TROOPS OF DOOM future. My head is in the clouds and I am totally psyched to have this top of the chain band in my label. You won't believe how hellishly strong is this record. TROOPS OF DOOM will claim the title of best death metal album of the year!"

"Antichrist Reborn" was mixed by Swedish producer Peter Tägtgren at the iconic The Abyss Studio and mastered by Jonas Kjellgren at Blacklounge Studio, Sweden. Featuring very special guest musicians such as João Gordo (RATOS DE PORÃO) and Alex Camargo and Moyses Kolesne (KRISIUN), THE TROOPS OF DOOM unleash true old-school death metal in its purest form; dirty, primitive, and brutally powerful as it should be. The cover art was painted by Sergio "AlJarrinha" Oliveira, the artist behind SEPULTURA's "Bestial Devastation" original artwork.

"Antichrist Reborn" track listing:

01. Dethroned Messiah

02. Far From Your God

03. Altar Of Delusion

04. Grief

05. Pray Into The Abyss

06. The Rebellion

07. Deserters From Paradise

08. Apocalypse MMXXII

09. A Queda

10. Preacher's Paradox

11. Necromancer (bonus track)

12. The Usurper (exclusive CD bonus track)

THE TROOPS OF DOOM is:

Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz - Guitar

Alex Kafer - Bass, Vocals

Marcelo Vasco - Guitar

Alexandre Oliveira - Drums

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais. Jairo joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA after losing interest in playing death metal and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Andreas Kisser.

