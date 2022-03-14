THE THREE TREMORS Feat. TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS, SEAN PECK And HARRY CONKLIN: 'Kryptonian Steel' Music Video

THE THREE TREMORS, the project featuring acclaimed heavy metal singers Tim "Ripper" Owens (JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (JAG PANZER) and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (CAGE, DEATH DEALER, DENNER/SHERMANN), has released "Kryptonian Steel", the final video from its second album, "Guardians Of The Void". The song is an homage to the "Man Of Steel", Superman, and is the brainchild of Peck, well known for his comic book collecting. The track drops a lot of Superman lore and the animation on the video keeps the intense level of violence rocking with the speed metal nature of the music.

"I try to keep writing songs about comic book characters with all the bands I am in and now here we have my first DC character song," Peck said. "I am probably the number one comic book song guy on Earth, come to think of it. [Laughs] When I sent the lyrics to Ripper, I was laughing to myself because I thought he would absolutely hate singing these lyrics."

Ripper added: "We had been doing this intro live to the song where I talk about how I was dreading singing these lyrics, and it ended up being one of my favorites on the album. We have a great time playing this one live."

Harry stated: "This song kicks ass I am glad we did a video on it so people who have not supported us by buying the physical copy can hear what they are missing. So I say support heavy metal and pick up the record because you need to hear the other eight songs that are not being released to the free streaming platforms."

"Guardians Of The Void" arrived in November via Steel Cartel Records.

Coming off the successful release of their self-titled debut album, several North American and European tours, release of the solo versions of the first album, and some festival performances, THE THREE TREMORS shot out of a cannon at a frantic pace. They were pursuing an aggressive pace of live performances when the shutdown forced them to cut short their North American tour in the middle of their run in early 2020. They wasted no time, however, and got to work on another new album. Now their sophomore effort "Guardians Of The Void" is ready for blast-off.

Twelve songs are found on this wicked rocker of an album and once again they cover all the bases of heavy metal. As with all Steel Cartel releases, only the songs that receive video releases are on the streaming platforms, so the physical medium and the fans that support and collect them are the bands priority and focus.

And speaking of great physical product, THE THREE TREMORS has once again hired Marc Sasso to do the cover artwork once again. Sasso is best known for his work with such companies as Marvel, the WWE and HALFORD, DIO, CAGE and many others. He has hit it out of the park once again with this haunting, otherworldly painting that captures the mysterious essence of the album title perfectly.

Owens described how the recording process went down: "We had just started our second North American tour promoting the solo versions that we had just released when everything started to shut down. It was a shame, because we had some really good momentum and the shows were selling well, including a few that were sold out in advance. When we realized that we could be sitting home for a while, we all started putting these new songs together and recording them."

Harry said: "I had moved to Greece during this whole time and the guys started sending me song after song at a furious pace. The songs were kickass, and I found it easier and more natural to collaborate and add my ideas and nuances this second time around. We have toured and done so many shows together now, the comfort level was there and they came together really quick. The end result is amazing, I think."

Sean added: "Everyone in the band has a lot of other projects going on, so it was good we could all pull together and make this follow-up album. Now Sean [Elg], our drummer, is also in KK'S PRIEST with Ripper, so we are stoked that we could not only put out another record but also get a tour in before everyone gets busy. We have spent so much time together, we are like a heavy metal street gang and have a blast performing these songs and going on the road."

