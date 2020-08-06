THE SWORD Releases Sludgy Cover Of RUSH's 'Working Man'

Texan riff masters THE SWORD have released the third and final installment of their three-song mini-series — "Conquest Of Quarantine" lockdown session — a bone-rattling cover of the RUSH classic "Working Man".

THE SWORD bassist Bryan Richie comments: "In the early 2000s, we were given a CD by one of Kyle's record store buddies, with SLUSH scrawled across it, and little did we know what a wild ride awaited us. This dude had taken his favorite RUSH songs and dropped the pitch control on his record player as low as it would go — taking these classic RUSH tracks and turning them into a C-standard sludge fest with the most air drumable drums!! Does it doom? Heck yes, it does. Enjoy our cover of the classic RUSH track 'Working Man' with a SLUSH-y spin."

The "Conquest Of Quarantine" lockdown session marks THE SWORD's first live performance together since the band went on hiatus in 2018. The group rolled out a track a week over the last three weeks — including its own inimitable spin on the T.REX classic "Children Of The Revolution" and a new rendition of its mammoth hit "Winter's Wolves" from its debut album, "Age Of Winters".

THE SWORD's triumphant live return from hiatus was scheduled to be with PRIMUS this summer as part of their mammoth "A Tribute To Kings" U.S. trek. But the pandemic had other plans. Not wishing to deprive fans of the live performances they've been waiting so long to see, THE SWORD got creative and so was birthed the "Conquest Of Quarantine" lockdown session.

Explains bassist Bryan Richie: "It was a lot of fun getting together with Kyle and Jimmy to record these tracks, and thanks to the miracles of modern technology, we were able to lay down a wicked session with JD all the way from North Carolina. Crank this from the comforts of your couch, 'Conquest Of Quarantine' brought to you with minimal overdubs and maximum rocking."

