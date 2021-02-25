THE STOOGES, PENTAGRAM And TESTORS Members Join Forces In THE LIMIT

THE LIMIT has released "Kitty Gone", another stone-cold ripper with attitude from its forthcoming album "Caveman Logic", due on April 9 via Svart Records. Sonny Vincent from THE LIMIT says: "Sometimes all you are left with are the wounds and scars from being bitten, mauled and dragged around town by sweet little 'Kitty'."

Consisting of members of legendary punk instigators THE STOOGES, the founders of doom rock PENTAGRAM, legendary New York City punk originators TESTORS and infamous Portuguese metal band DAWNRIDER, THE LIMIT goes over the edge, to deliver real-deal, soulful rock and roll. On their new album "Caveman Logic", Bobby Liebling, singer and mainman of PENTAGRAM, one of the originators of early doom rock and an inspiration for generations of heavy rock fans, on vocals, gives the performance of his career, singing like his life depended on it.

Sonny Vincent, enigmatic legend of the early New York City Punk scene with his band TESTORS, having been on the road with members of THE VELVET UNDERGROUND, lays down the guitar-driven songs, his writing bearing all the hallmarks of groundbreaking rock history in its filthy DNA. Phenomenal bass playing from Jimmy Recca, ex-THE STOOGES, and Ron Asheton's THE NEW ORDER, gives THE LIMIT the intense and world-class, speaker-destroying bottom end. Joined by Hugo Conim on guitar and Joao Pedro on drums from DAWNRIDER, THE LIMIT fuses star-dust pedigree with an organic incendiary chemistry that’s instantly raw and real.

A dream come true to those that know their doom/punk ABC, THE LIMIT brings the past right up to date on "Caveman Logic", with an essential, burning passion at the heart of their songs. Seldom has a collaboration of well-known stars in music sounded so vigorous and frenzied as THE LIMIT's caveman-like roar.

