THE STOOGES: New Trailer For 'Fun House' 50th-Anniversary Box Set

June 15, 2020 0 Comments

THE STOOGES: New Trailer For 'Fun House' 50th-Anniversary Box Set

Rhino has set a July 31 release date for THE STOOGES' 50th-anniversary "Fun House" box set. Featured are all seven tracks from the original album, newly remastered on 2-LP 45 RPM (for highest audio quality), the vinyl debut of "The Complete Funhouse Sessions" and "Have Some Fun: Live At Ungano's", a recording of THE STOOGES performing live in New York City in August 1970, just as "Fun House" was released. Rounding out the music in this deluxe set are two mixes of the single "Down On The Street"/"I Feel Alright". The first is the "Mono Single Edit" released in France, and the other is the unique "Single Mix" that was unreleased until the original 1999 boxed set. Each one is pressed on seven-inch vinyl and presented in a sleeve with reproduction artwork.

A trailer for the deluxe edition of the 50th-anniversary "Fun House" box set is available below.

Beyond the music, the collection also includes a 28-page booklet with rare photos and extensive liner notes, featuring an essay by Henry Rollins and testimonials penned by an extensive list of rock and roll luminaries, including Flea, Joan Jett, Shirley Manson, Duff McKagan, Thurston Moore, Tom Morello, Karen O, Mike Watt and Steven Van Zandt, among others, plus posters, prints, a slipmat, and a 45 adapter.

Moore said: "From the first hit to the last breath, where the design and the aesthetic are so in focus to both reality and the magic that is the essence of true creative vision, 'Fun House' was the blueprint, the template for what I wanted in rock and roll: direct action rhythm where the bass and drums are informed by urban blues swing, fire-in-the-hole guitar shred that is way too cool to show off, and a singer who is in the fucking moment alive with all the love, rage, guts and glory that his sonic prayers could beseech. Speaking for anyone who was saved by punk-noise-art-hardcore-psyche-folk-no wave foreverness — 'Fun House' is where it begins, where we all come out to play."

Flea added: "'Fun House' is the raw and beautiful truth. It is beyond categorization, and I'll be listening to it for the rest of my life."

McKagan stated: "'Down On The Street' taught me everything I needed to know about groove to this day. 'T.V. Eye' taught me all I needed to know about how to play a guitar. 'Dirt' killed me… the slow drudge and discord. 'Loose', '1970', 'Fun House' and 'L.A. Blues' remain pure motherfucking classics on how rock 'n' roll should be done. Period. This is THE record to have, if you know what the fuck is up."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).